STARKVILLE YELLOWJACKETS
AT A GLANCE
Division: 2-6A
2019 record: 12-3, 7-0 (lost in 3rd round of playoffs)
Head coach: Chris Jones (4th year)
3 PLAYERS TO WATCH
Luke Altmyer, QB, Sr.
• Passed for 3,093 yards and 37 touchdowns as a junior. Currently committed to Florida State.
Amariyon Howard, RB, Sr.
• Had over 1,200 yards in total offense a year ago.
Keyshawn Lawrence, LB, Sr.
• Leading returning tackler for the Jackets with 92 stops last season.
COACHING ‘EM UP
Entering his fourth year at Starkville, head coach Chris Jones is still searching for that elusive state title with the Jackets. A familiar name does return to the Starkville coaching staff this year with the addition of Sleepy Robinson. The former Mississippi State quarterback will coach the Starkville running backs.
OFFENSE
The Jackets have a mixture of veterans and new faces on this side of the ball this season. Most of the returning experience centers around the skill players, including a talented backfield.
Two-year starter Luke Altmyer (Sr.) returns at quarterback after passing for over 3,000 yards a year ago. Running back and Mississippi State commitment Amariyon Howard (Sr.) rushed for over 800 yards last season and is expected to carry more of a load this fall.
The Jackets did lose several talented receivers, including all-state performer Rufus Harvey, who is at Mississippi State. The Jackets will rely on the likes of Sam Hunt (Jr.) and Mario Moss (Sr.).
Starkville will also have a new-look line as the Jackets have to replace all five starters.
DEFENSE
Starkville does return several veterans on the front this season, and that includes a lot of experience at linebacker. Up front, end Ahmir Taylor (Sr.) paces the line.
Keyshawn Lawrence (Sr.) is the most productive defender returning for the Jackets, and he totaled 92 tackles in 2019. Ronnie Randle (Sr.) will join Lawrence at linebacker along with Jordan Mitchell (Jr.), who will also see time at running back.
In the secondary, Ty'verius Nichols (Sr.) headlines the secondary at his free safety position.
SPECIAL TEAMS
Sophomores William Wells and Josh Evans will battle at the placekicker position. Ethan Pulliam (So.), a Mississippi State baseball commit, is expected to handle the punting duties. Mark Coblentz (Sr.) returns at longsnapper.
X-FACTOR
A weakness for the Jackets last season was an inconsistent offensive line. With five new starters up front this year, that will once again be a concern. If that group gets its chemistry and rhythm, the Jackets should be a championship contender in the Class 6A ranks.
COACH SPEAK
"Last year our strength was our receivers and passing game. But we have more experience this year at running back, and that will be our strength. So our offensive focus will change this season, and we need the running game to lead us." – Chris Jones
Paul Jones