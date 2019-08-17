Starkville Yellowjackets
FAST FACTS
Division: 2-6A
2018 record: 11-2, 6-1 (lost in 2nd round of playoffs)
Head coach: Chris Jones (3rd year)
3 PLAYERS TO WATCH
Luke Altmyer, QB, Jr.
• Passed for 1,952 yards, 19 TDs and already holds numerous SEC scholarship offers.
Rufus Harvey, WR, Sr.
• Led the Jackets with 935 receiving yards and 8 TDs.
Jaylan Ware, DT, Sr.
• Had 15 TFL and 6 sacks a year ago and anchors the Starkville defensive front.
COACHING ‘EM UP
Former West Point defensive coordinator Charles Herring has joined Starkville's staff in the same role. Former Columbus head coach Randall Montgomery is now an offensive assistant.
OFFENSE
The Jackets must replace last year's leading rusher in Rodrigues Clark, who is now at the University of Memphis, but there are still several weapons back.
Quarterback Luke Altmyer (Jr.) is back in the mix along with senior receivers Rufus Harvey, Jatavious Lucious and Joshua Aka. Expected to replace Clark at running back is talented junior Amariyon Howard along with Lazavier Evans (Sr.).
The lone returning starter on the line is Will Baggett (Jr.).
DEFENSE
Starkville lost a few key pieces but returns Jaylan Ware (Sr.) on the line. He will anchor the front for the Jackets, while KeyShawn Lawrence (Jr.) paces the linebackers. He totaled 40 tackles and four tackles-for-loss last season.
Starkville also welcomes a pair of Noxubee County transfers in linebacker Tyrese Hopkins (Sr.) and cornerback Khris White (Sr.). Both Hopkins and White are expected starters.
SPECIAL TEAMS
The Jackets must also replace kicker Chris Boniol, who signed with Louisiana Tech. Payton Rogers (Sr.) will handle the placekicking and punting duties after being Boniol’s backup the past two seasons.
Mason Moorhead (Jr.), son of Mississippi State coach Joe Moorhead, and Mark Coblentz (Jr.) will handle the longsnapping position.
X-FACTOR
If the Jackets can replace a few spots on defense, they will once again contend for the Class 6A championship.
COACH SPEAK
"With defense it all starts up front. We had guys that made it happen last year up front, and we need that again." – Chris Jones