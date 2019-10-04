Alcorn State
Record: 3-2, 2-0 SWAC
Last weekend: Beat MVSU 45-19
Next game: Today at Alabama State (2-2, 1-0), 2 p.m.
The buzz: For the second week in a row, quarterback Felix Harper and kicker Corey McCullough earned SWAC player of the week honors. Harper (offense) passed for career-high 396 yards and six TDs, while McCullough (special teams) accounted for nine points and put three punts inside the 20.
Belhaven
Record: 1-3, 1-2 American Southwest
Last weekend: Beat McMurry 46-18
Next game: Today at East Texas Baptist (1-2, 1-1), 2 p.m.
The buzz: The Blazers trailed 11-3 early in the second quarter but leaned on a stout and balanced run game (175 yards on 34 carries) – and no turnovers – to grind out their first win of the season.
Delta State
Record: 3-1, 2-0 Gulf South
Last weekend: Beat North Greenville 34-9
Next game: Today at West Florida (3-1, 2-0), 6 p.m.
The buzz: The Statesmen put it away with three touchdowns in the third quarter, snapping a seven-game road losing streak. QB Breck Ruddick, a Missouri State transfer, passed for one touchdown and ran for another.
Jackson State
Record: 1-3
Last weekend: Lost 33-25 to Kentucky State
Next game: Today, home vs. Grambling (0-4, 0-2 SWAC), 6 p.m.
The buzz: The Tigers’ first conference game is also their home opener after three neutral-site games – last week’s was in Indianapolis – and one true road game. … Junior QB Derrick Ponder had a career-high 279 yards passing and three TDs against Kentucky State.
Millsaps
Record: 3-1, 1-1 SAA
Last weekend: Lost 31-14 at No. 10 Berry
Next game: Today, home against Centre (2-2, 0-2), 1 p.m.
The buzz: The Majors trailed 3-0 at halftime after Berry got a short field off a fumbled punt – one of their five turnovers in the contest. Millsaps QB Amryn Jeffrey passed for 248 yards and two TDs but also had three interceptions, one of which was returned 48 yards for a TD.
Mississippi College
Record: 2-2, 1-1 Gulf South
Last weekend: Lost 27-21 in overtime at West Florida
Next game: Today at No. 1 Valdosta State (4-0, 2-0), 1 p.m.
The buzz: For the second week in a row, Derric Hawthorn returned an interception for a touchdown His 65-yard return gave the Choctaws a 14-0 second-quarter lead. His brother, Detric, sent the game to OT on the final play of regulation with a 5-yard run on fourth down to cap an 89-yard drive.
MVSU
Record: 0-4, 0-1 SWAC
Last weekend: Lost 45-19 at Alcorn State
Next game: Today, home vs. Virginia-Lynchburg (0-4), 3 p.m
The buzz: It’s homecoming in Itta Bena, and the Delta Devils have a prime opportunity to snap a nine-game losing streak dating to homecoming last season. Lynchburg, which plays no home games, has been outscored 129-21 the last two weeks.
Compiled by John L. Pitts