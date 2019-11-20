Alcorn State
Record: 7-3, 5-1 SWAC
Last weekend: Beat Alabama State 34-28
Next game: Saturday at Jackson State (4-7, 3-3), 2 p.m.
The buzz: The Braves rebounded from an overtime loss to Grambling to win their sixth-consecutive SWAC East title, a league record. Felix Harper passed for four TDs, giving him 25 for the season.
Bel haven
Record: 2-8, 2-7 American Southwest
Last weekend: Lost 17-3 at Howard Payne
Next game: Season complete
The buzz: It’s the sixth season in a row for the Blazers to finish with two wins. QB Hunter McEachern finished third in the ASC in passing (1,753 yards) and second in total offense (224.4 yards per game).
Delta State
Record: 6-4, 5-3 Gulf South
Last weekend: Lost 37-13 to Mississippi College
Next game: Season complete
The buzz: Defensive back Junior Faulk made a fourth-quarter interception to give hm a school-record nine picks for the season. Garrett Williams (2010) and Monterio James (2005) shared the previous record.
Jackson State
Record: 4-7, 3-3 SWAC
Last weekend: Lost 40-34 to Southern
Next game: Saturday, home vs. Alcorn State (7-3, 5-1), 2 p.m.
The buzz: Junior Keshawn Harper rushed for 208 yards to pace the Tigers, who led 24-17 at halftime. D.D. Bowie, who began his college career as a defensive back prospect at Ole Miss, caught his fifth TD of the season and leads the Tigers with 512 yards receiving.
Millsaps
Record: 5-5, 3-5 Southern Athletic
Last weekend: Lost at Birmingham-Southern, 30-20
Next game: Season complete
The buzz: The Majors trailed 30-7 at halftime of their season finale on the way to their second-consecutive 5-5 finish after four losing seasons in a row. Junior linebacker Liam Vincifora had a sack among his 11 tackles (6 solo) and leads the SAA with 14 sacks.
Mississippi College
Record: 5-5, 4-4 Gulf South
Last weekend: Beat Delta State 37-13
Next game: Season complete
The buzz: Derric Hawthorn was named GSC Defensive Player of the Week for his efforts against Delta State. Hawthorn had 14 tackles (12 solo), a program high this season, and returned a fumble 97 yards for a touchdown.
MVSU
Record: 2-8, 1-5 SWAC
Last weekend: Lost 40-0 to Grambling
Next game: Saturday at Alabama A&M (6-5, 3-3), 1 p.m.
The buzz: The Delta Devils were shut out for a second week in a row after their 35-14 win against Texas Southern on Oct. 26. Senior QB Dejerric Bryant is ninth in the league in total offense (1,052 passing, 637 rushing).
