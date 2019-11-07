Alcorn State
Record: 6-2, 4-0 SWAC
Last game: Beat Southern 27-13 on Oct. 26
Next game: Saturday at Grambling (4-4, 2-2), 2 p.m.
The buzz: The Braves have won five games in a row since Felix Harper took over as the starting quarterback. including a win over the SWAC West Division leaders two weeks ago. In that span, he’s passed for 1,423 yards and 18 touchdowns with no interceptions.
Belhaven
Record: 1-7, 1-6 American Southwest
Last weekend: Lost 34-14 to Texas Lutheran
Next game: Saturday vs. Sul Ross State (3-5, 3-4), noon
The buzz: The Blazers are winless in five road games this season. Senior Hunter McEachern is second in the ASC in passing, averaging 202.7 yards per game with eight TDs.
Delta State
Record: 5-3, 4-2 Gulf South
Last weekend: Beat Shorter 38-6
Next game: Saturday, home vs. West Georgia (6-3, 4-2), 2 p.m.
The buzz: The Statesmen enjoyed their best scoring effort of the season at Shorter. Rico Owens had a 90-yard scoring run that was the school’s longest rushing play since 1955.
Jackson State
Record: 4-5, 6-1 SWAC
Last weekend: Beat Ark.-Pine Bluff 21-12
Next game: Saturday at Alabama A&M (5-4, 2-2), 1 p.m.
The buzz: Junior Josh Littles shared SWAC Specialist of the Week honors for his 94-yard kickoff return. … "I like how we are fighting,” said head coach John Hendrick. "Everything is coming together at the right time."
Millsaps
Record: 5-3, 3-3 Southern Athletic
Last weekend: Won 49-25 at Sewanee
Next game: Saturday, home vs. Hendrix (5-3, 3-3), 1 p.m.
The buzz: Sophomore Amyrn Jeffrey threw for a career-high 377 yards with four TDs and was named SAA Offensive Player of the Week. Austin Russell had 11 catches for 208 yards and two TDs.
Mississippi College
Record: 4-4, 3-3 Gulf South
Last weekend: Lost 35-21 at West Georgia
Next game: Saturday at West Alabama (5-4, 2-4), noon.
The buzz: The Choctaws led 21-7 after the first quarter, cashing in after three West Georgia turnovers, but eventually fell to 0-4 in road games this season.
MVSU
Record: 2-7, 1-4 SWAC
Last weekend: Lost 27-0 to Alabama State
Next game: Nov. 16, home vs. Grambling
The buzz: Senior defensive back Tracy Thompkins shared SWAC Defensive Player of the Week honors after making 11 tackles (7 solo) in the loss. It was his fifth double-digit effort of the season.
Compiled by John L. Pitts