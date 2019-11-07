Felix Harper

Alcorn State (6-2) is perfect in five games since Felix Harper took over at quarterback.

 Alcorn State

Alcorn State

Record: 6-2, 4-0 SWAC

Last game: Beat Southern 27-13 on Oct. 26

Next game: Saturday at Grambling (4-4, 2-2), 2 p.m.

The buzz: The Braves have won five games in a row since Felix Harper took over as the starting quarterback. including a win over the SWAC West Division leaders two weeks ago. In that span, he’s passed for 1,423 yards and 18 touchdowns with no interceptions.

Belhaven

Record: 1-7, 1-6 American Southwest

Last weekend: Lost 34-14 to Texas Lutheran

Next game: Saturday vs. Sul Ross State (3-5, 3-4), noon

The buzz: The Blazers are winless in five road games this season. Senior Hunter McEachern is second in the ASC in passing, averaging 202.7 yards per game with eight TDs.

Delta State

Record: 5-3, 4-2 Gulf South

Last weekend: Beat Shorter 38-6

Next game: Saturday, home vs. West Georgia (6-3, 4-2), 2 p.m.

The buzz: The Statesmen enjoyed their best scoring effort of the season at Shorter. Rico Owens had a 90-yard scoring run that was the school’s longest rushing play since 1955.

Jackson State

Record: 4-5, 6-1 SWAC

Last weekend: Beat Ark.-Pine Bluff 21-12

Next game: Saturday at Alabama A&M (5-4, 2-2), 1 p.m.

The buzz: Junior Josh Littles shared SWAC Specialist of the Week honors for his 94-yard kickoff return. … "I like how we are fighting,” said head coach John Hendrick. "Everything is coming together at the right time."

Millsaps

Record: 5-3, 3-3 Southern Athletic

Last weekend: Won 49-25 at Sewanee

Next game: Saturday, home vs. Hendrix (5-3, 3-3), 1 p.m.

The buzz: Sophomore Amyrn Jeffrey threw for a career-high 377 yards with four TDs and was named SAA Offensive Player of the Week. Austin Russell had 11 catches for 208 yards and two TDs.

Mississippi College

Record: 4-4, 3-3 Gulf South

Last weekend: Lost 35-21 at West Georgia

Next game: Saturday at West Alabama (5-4, 2-4), noon.

The buzz: The Choctaws led 21-7 after the first quarter, cashing in after three West Georgia turnovers, but eventually fell to 0-4 in road games this season.

MVSU

Record: 2-7, 1-4 SWAC

Last weekend: Lost 27-0 to Alabama State

Next game: Nov. 16, home vs. Grambling

The buzz: Senior defensive back Tracy Thompkins shared SWAC Defensive Player of the Week honors after making 11 tackles (7 solo) in the loss. It was his fifth double-digit effort of the season.

Compiled by John L. Pitts

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus