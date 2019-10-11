Alcorn State
Record: 4-2, 3-0 SWAC
Last weekend: Beat Alabama State 35-7
Next game: Today, home vs. Savannah State (3-2), 2 p.m.
The buzz: After a four-hour weather delay, the Braves roared to a 28-0 halftime lead. Freshman Niko Duffey was named SWAC Newcomer of the Week after rushing nine times for a game-high 101 yards, including a 67-yard touchdown.
Belhaven
Record: 1-4, 1-3 American Southwest
Last weekend: Lost 28-17 at East Texas Baptist
Next game: Today, home vs. Southwestern U. (2-2), 1 p.m.
The buzz: The Blazers rolled up 390 yards of offense but were held scoreless in the second half after building a 17-14 lead. With QB Hunter McEachern out, backup Mario Asagunla passed for 148 yards and rushed for 68. Brad Foley gained 153 yards on 18 carries with a TD.
Delta State
Record: 3-2, 2-1 Gulf South
Last weekend: Lost 48-3 at West Florida
Next game: Home vs. No. 1 Valdosta State (5-0, 3-0), 6 p.m.
The buzz: After a big loss on the road, the Statesmen must contend with the nation's top-ranked Division II team. Delta State was held to a season-low 217 total yards, with junior L.J. Hawkins (NEMCC) catching seven passes for 56 yards.
Jackson State
Record: 1-4
Last weekend: Lost to Grambling 44-21
Next game: Today, home vs Alabama State (2-3, 1-1 SWAC), 2 p.m.
The buzz: In a scheduling quirk, today is the SWAC opener for the Tigers. The Grambling game did not count in the league standings. … JSU, leading 10-7, lined up for a field goal at the end of the first half, but it was blocked and returned 70 yards for a TD. “That was the turning point,” said coach John Hendrick.
Millsaps
Record: 4-1, 2-1 SAA
Last weekend: Beat Centre College 20-17 (2OT)
Next game: Today at Austin College (2-2, 1-1), 1 p.m.
The buzz: Hunter Sellen’s 21-yard field goal won it in the second overtime, after Centre scored with 40 seconds left in regulation to tie the game at 10. It was the Majors’ first win over Centre since 2013.
Mississippi College
Record: 2-3, 1-2 Gulf South
Last weekend: Lost at No. 1 Valdosta State, 42-17
Next game: Today, home vs. Florida Tech (3-2, 1-1), 7 p.m.
The buzz: The Choctaws were held to 24 yards passing by the nation’s top-ranked team, but ground out a season-high 226 yards rushing on 54 attempts. Valdosta extended its overall winning streak to 20 games.
MVSU
Record: 1-4, 0-1 SWAC
Last weekend: Beat Virginia-Lynchburg 31-23
Next game: Today at Arkansas-Pine Bluff (4-2, 1-1), 1 p.m.
The buzz: The Delta Devils snapped a nine-game losing streak with the homecoming victory. Freshman DL Jalen Bell had two of his team’s seven sacks and senior DL Eric Powell had a 90-yard fumble return.