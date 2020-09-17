NEW ALBANY • For Steve Azar, there’s nothing like performing at a festival in Mississippi. Festivals were a part of his upbringing as a Mississippian and as a musician.
“I grew up playing blues festivals, country festivals, rock and roll festivals,” said the Greenville native. “I played all of them as a kid before I had hits. That’s what Mississippi is all about. It’s what helped mold me as a songwriter.”
Azar’s musical journey took him to Nashville, where he enjoyed success as a singer and a songwriter. But the road led him back to Mississippi a few years ago, and he’s since become a music and cultural ambassador for the state.
Azar, 56, still enjoys performing his songs for the local folks at festivals like the upcoming Tallahatchie Riverfest in New Albany. He will be the headliner Saturday, Sept. 26 for an evening of live music to wrap up the festival.
With many of his scheduled performances in 2020 postponed or canceled due to COVID-19, Azar is grateful for the opportunity to perform once again in New Albany.
“That’s one show out of 40 that survived. We’re chomping at the bit to get out,” he said in a telephone interview. “With New Albany having this festival, I can’t thank them enough just to get out, sweat a little bit and play some music with my guys. I’m really looking forward to it.”
The free concert starts at 5:45 p.m. in New Albany’s Park Along the River with Azar taking the stage about 8:30.
While in Nashville, Azar charted nine songs on the Billboard Hot Country Songs list. His 2002 hit single, “I Don’t Have To Be Me (’Til Monday),” reached No. 2 and was honored by BMI with a “Three Million-Air” Award for receiving almost 3 million spins on radio since its release. The song also went to No. 1 on CMT.
As a writer, Azar’s hits also include “Sunshine,” “Big Blue Sky” and “Waitin’ on Joe.” Another career highlight was being the opening act for Bob Seger’s 2007 U.S. tour, which was ranked by Pollstar Magazine as the top tour in America that year. The Seger tour included the final concert at the Pyramid arena in Memphis.
Back home, then-Gov. Phil Bryant appointed Azar in 2017 as the Music and Culture Ambassador for the state and commissioned him to write the official song for the state’s bicentennial. The song, “One Mississippi,” was released in 2019.
Azar was presented the Mississippi Arts Commission’s 2018 Governor’s Arts Award and last year he received his own Mississippi Country Music Trail marker. He also began a radio show/podcast, “In a Mississippi Minute,” on SuperTalk Mississippi radio.
Azar has been busy on his next music project. He released a new single Aug. 20, “Coldwater,” a collaboration with his friend and fellow Mississippi musician, Cedric Burnside. A video of the song can be seen on Azar’s website, steveazar.com.
Burnside is the grandson of Hill Country blues legend R.L. Burnside and the son of noted drummer Calvin Jackson – both from Holly Springs.
Azar, who was born and raised in the Delta, said working with the Burnside, a four-time Blues Foundation Award winner and two-time Grammy nominee, was special.
“I wrote the song at the last second. It was an 11th-hour writing,” Azar said. “I had it in my mind about about two, three years. I called Cedric if he wanted to sing on it. To record with Cedric, it’s been a true blessing. You’ve got two Mississippians coming together during these times in song. There’s nothing more powerful.”
“Coldwater” is the first single off Azar’s newest album, “My Mississippi Reunion,” which is scheduled to be released Oct. 23. The album is a collection of Azar songs that relate to a location (“Greenville”, “Rosedale,” “Rena Lara”, “Indianola”) or aspect of the state (“One Mississippi,” “Mississippi Minute,” “Sweet Delta Chains”).
“I can’t tell you the inspiration I get just riding through these small towns like I did as a kid when I was going to see people, friends or going to play gigs,” Azar said. “I can’t explain it coming back home and seeing the city limit signs. It’s been very inspiring. There’s all these songs that represent something that went on in my life, and I think at some point in all of our lives that we can relate to.
“‘Rosedale’ is about how all the temptations in the world couldn’t keep you from the woman you love,” he added. “‘Rena Lara’ is about a sense of place. ‘Indianola’ is about leaving and saying I’ll never come back, but I did.”
Azar and Burnside recorded “Coldwater” at the Delta Music Institute, located on the campus of Delta State University in Cleveland. Azar serves as artist-in-residence at his alma mater where he helps students who plan to pursue careers in the music industry.
“I was a pre-med major until my senior year. What was I thinking,” said Azar, recalling the decision not to seek a medical career like his brother, who’s now chief of staff at the Campbell Clinic in Memphis.
Azar decided that music was his calling. He graduated from Delta State with a degree in business administration and now his shares his knowledge of the business side of music with students in the DMI program.
“I owe Delta State a great deal for giving me that start and giving me a stage to play on, and friends who gave a dang about listening to me so they could give me some confidence to get out there,” he said.
The Riverfest music lineup also includes three local acts: bands Southern Soul & Co. and Shameless, as well as rapper Bebo. Everyone is encouraged to practice social distancing at the concert by bringing their own lawn chairs and wearing protective masks. Hand sanitizer stations will be set up
The concert is part of a two-day festival featuring arts, family activities and shopping in New Albany. Visit newalbanymainstreet.com for more about the festival.