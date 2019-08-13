A new state law says corporal punishment cannot be administered to children with disabilities.
"The New Albany School District has policies in place supporting this law, and administrators have been properly trained," said Superintendent Dr. Lance Evans.
Corporal punishment is used “sparingly” in the New Albany School District, officials said.
“Parents still have the choice for their children to receive corporal punishment if they so choose,” the district said in a statement. “Corporal punishment is never administered in our district without the request and direct consent of the parent.”
There are multiple options available to help correct inappropriate student behavior, the district's statement added.
The Lafeyette County School District this month eliminated corporal punishment from its discipline procedures.
Corporal punishment was not used much in the district anyway, said Lafayette County School District Superintendent Dr. Adam Pugh. It was basically only used in the lower grades at the insistence of a parent, he added.
There are better ways to discipline a student other than corporal punishment, Pugh said. Doing away with corporal punishment also eliminates potential liability issues, he noted.
Union County School District officials were not immediately available for comment.
The new law says students with individualized education plans under the Individuals with Disabilities Education Act cannot receive corporal punishment.
Likewise, students with a Section 504 plan under the Rehabilitation Act of 1973 cannot receive corporal punishment either.