TUPELO – At Red Oak Grove Missionary Baptist Church in Tupelo, church leaders and volunteers spend a week every summer getting kids primed for the new school year.
"The Summer Reading Program gets kids ready to go back to school, gets them excited to go back to school," said Jeffery Gladney, pastor at Red Oak Grove Missionary Baptist Church. "When they go back to school, they're ready, not rusty."
The weeklong Summer Reading Program, which ended Friday, is for students in grades K-12. They begin each day at 7:30 a.m. with a breakfast that church volunteers provide. At 8, they head to their classrooms, where their instructors are teachers, retired teachers and church volunteers.
"It's a structured program focused on math, science and reading," Gladney said. "The grade level they're going into in the fall determines the reading material they get."
This is the 10th year for the summer program, which had 45 kids enrolled this year.
"My wife, Valeria, plans the week," Gladney said. "This was a vision of ours when we got here, and she just ran with it. This is one of our biggest ministries."
Gladney stressed that the program is a community effort. The church partnered with CVS, Texas Roadhouse, the Lee County Justice Center, Universal Asset Management, the Natchez Trace, MDOT and Toyota this summer for tours and educational opportunities.
"Even kids who are not a part of our church come here for this program," Gladney said. "At the end of the week, we hand out backpacks with school supplies so they're ready."
Older students get to go on an overnight field trip every summer. This time, they went to Atlanta and toured Morehouse College, Georgia Tech and Overtime Elite, a private high school.
"Every child in ninth through 12th grade that goes through our program is exposed to college life," Gladney said. "It's our goal to make sure we go against the dropout rate. If they don't see it, they don't think they can achieve it. When they graduate, they have an idea of what they want to do. We want our kids prepared for the future."
Makenzie Tate, a 20-year-old from Plantersville, attended her first Summer Reading Program when she was going into the 10th grade. On her field trips, she got to tour the University of Memphis, the University of Alabama and Tuskegee University.
"It helped me see what happens in college, what they have to offer, all the different programs," said Tate, who just graduated from Northeast Mississippi Community College and will head to Ole Miss in the fall.
The program was so important to Tate that she asked Valeria Gladney if she could volunteer to help with it this summer.
"I asked if I could teach a class," Tate said. "I had fourth and fifth grades early in the week, and now I have the sixth and seventh. Being in this program when I was in high school was so helpful to me."
