I looked past the tip of the heavy rod, suddenly bent double in the Boy’s hands, and saw the fish take flight.
Similarities between scaled swimmers in the sea and feathered fliers in the air are hard to miss. The comparison that day was made easier, though, because the first tarpon I ever saw in the wild spent a good bit of time dancing through both.
We had been fishing less than an hour that morning, casting big chunks of cut mullet on 7/0 hooks away from the sunrise. The terminal gear was weighted to sit on the bed of the sea.
More mullet steaks, scattered freely into the current, had nurse sharks making their rounds. We hooked three heavy ones in quick succession, lugged them boatside and cut them free.
When the Boy’s rod bent for the fourth time, though, it was different. Everything was different. It was unlike anything I’d ever seen before.
Though the end of the line lay at least 75 yards away, the shock of the hook set was as clear as the crystal depths below. Fine spray leapt from heavy braid as the rod bent, not gradually, but in a blink. The impact ran from rod tip to toe tip. The reel’s drag screamed and the Boy, standing barefoot on the foredeck, took a surprised step forward.
Our backs were to the Atlantic, our faces toward the Gulf. Halfway to the horizon, seven feet of living, silvered steel split the surface and soared 10 feet into the air. With a snap of its head, it sent a big chunk of mullet away on a high arc of its own.
For a moment I thought it had thrown the hook, but it was only the bait that was gone, clearing the floor for a fight that would outlast the next hour.
The first run covered a hundred yards or more. Every time I thought it was certainly over, the big fish rallied and stripped the drag again, subtracting in seconds line the Boy had been many minutes working to reclaim.
From the 30-minute mark on, the fish was always in sight through water that was clear below and turquoise all around. A steady southeastern breeze made shirts flap and hats fly, but the fight had taken us to the leeward side of Lower Matecumbe Key, and the water’s surface was calm.
Finally the Boy reeled the leader into the rod for the last time. We got our hands onto the
behemoth’s lower jaw, unhooked him and offered a prompt and appreciative goodbye.
We watched him swim away like nothing had even happened. He
clearly wasn’t as
impressed with us as we were with him.
He didn’t even seem particularly impressed with himself. Maybe that confidence is what makes tarpon the silver king.
