No. 1 Barty repeats
as Miami champion
No. 1-ranked Ash Barty won her second successive Miami Open championship Saturday by beating No. 8-seeded Bianca Andreescu, who was injured when she fell and retired trailing in the second set.
Andreescu, crying and shaking her head, conceded while behind 6-3, 4-0.
She stumbled and went sprawling two games earlier when she turned her foot awkwardly while hitting a forehand. During the ensuing changeover, a trainer taped her foot, but she played only five more points before retiring.
“I really do feel for Bianca,” Barty said. “She has had such a rough trot with injuries in the past.”
The 20-year-old Canadian has been plagued by injuries, and the tournament was her first in the United States since she won the 2019 U.S. Open. The coronavirus pandemic also curtailed her schedule.
Barty was the 2019 Miami champion. The tournament was canceled last year at the start of the coronavirus pandemic.
Short shots
Unbeaten Essential Quality established himself as a Kentucky Derby favorite, outdueling Highly Motivated in the stretch to win the $800,000 Blue Grass by a neck on Saturday at Keeneland.
Bourbonic, a 72-1 long shot, stormed from the rear entering the stretch to edge Dynamic One by a head to win the $750,000 Wood Memorial at Aqueduct on Saturday