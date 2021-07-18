Greetings from Sunshine Healthcare:
We are excited to start a new week. We have had a fun and busy week. We’ve been able to do some of our favorite activities all in one week. We hope everyone’s week has been as blessed as ours. Let us tell you a little about our week.
Monday we began our day with devotion and prayer. The topic was, “It’s Never Too Late To Begin Again.” We used this day as a day of relaxation from all of the holiday fun.
Tuesday, We began the morning by exercising. This got our blood pumping and woke up our muscles and joints. Tuesday afternoon, we played an exciting and fun game of snack bingo. Chocolate moon pies were the top pick of the day.
Wednesday, we began the day with devotion and prayer. The topic was, “God Enables Us To Win.” This message reminded us of how blessed we are. Wednesday afternoon, Stephanie from Homecare Hospice surprised our residents with a painting class. We were so excited to see her. Also, we celebrated National Strawberry Sundae Day by having strawberry sundaes. This was so delicious.
Thursday, we began the day with noodling around. There is always so much laughter and smiles during this activity. It is also a good workout. Thursday afternoon, we put our minds to work and played several rounds of hangman. Ms. Clara Wages was our winner and Ms. Carolyn Brown was our runner-up. The winner was questionable right up until the last round. It was very intense.
Friday was manicure day. The ladies filled the sunroom Friday to get pampered and enjoyed socializing with one another while watching The Price Is Right. Friday afternoon, we were glad to have Mr. Buddy Hester back playing the piano.
Saturday morning, We had tons of fun playing quarter tic tac toe with Kayla. We are always happy to see her on Saturday.
Sunday, devotional sheets were passed out to the residents.
We here at Sunshine really enjoy being able to share all of our exciting news with you. To learn more about what we do from day to day here at Sunshine Healthcare, you can also like our Sunshine Healthcare Page on Facebook. Indoor visits are taking place. Be sure to call and schedule an appointment to see your loved ones or if you have any questions regarding visitations. We hope that you all continue to have a blessed week!
Today’s Quote:
“Life is like a camera. Focus on what’s important. Capture the good times. And if things don’t work out, just take another shot.”
-Ziad K. Abdelnour