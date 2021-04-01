Greetings from Sunshine Healthcare:
We are excited to start a new week. We hope to find everyone safe and sound after facing a week of bad weather. We are welcoming the sunshine going into this week. As we approach the beginning of April, we are starting to think more and more about our outdoor activities that we want to incorporate. We have been able to get out on the patio some to enjoy the beautiful sunshine. That is always a plus. We are also gearing up and excited as our family members can come in a visit with us. Let us tell you a little about our week.
Monday, we began our morning by playing snack bingo in the hallways. That afternoon, we ended the day with an ice cream social. Residents could hardly wait for that sweet ice cream treat.
Tuesday we began the morning by getting our blood pumping with hallway exercise and music. Tuesday was National Chip and Dip day. We look for any reason to celebrate and eat, so we enjoyed all types of chips and dip including salsa, cheese dip, spinach dip, and ranch dip.
Wednesdays are becoming the resident’s favorite because we have morning devotionals and prayer. Later in the afternoon, we settled down by listening to Mr. Hester play beautiful tunes on the piano.
Thursday morning, We had our monthly resident council meeting. Thursday afternoon, we let everyone use their imagination and do a flower craft which allowed residents to choose colors of their choice and paint flowers.
Friday was manicure day and we sat in the hallway and listened to music as the ladies got their nails painted. Friday afternoon the residents loved music therapy so much, they suggested that we do it again this week. We sat around in the hallways and asked residents for music requests. They all took a turn to give a song that they wanted to hear. Music always puts everyone in a better mood.
Saturday, Fact packets were given to residents. The packets included interesting facts that would blow your mind and facts on what happened that day in history in all categories.
Sunday, devotional sheets were passed out to the residents. They really look forward to those every Sunday. We here at Sunshine really enjoy being able to share all of our exciting news with you. With that being said, our indoor visits are taking place. Be sure to call and schedule an appointment to see your loved ones or if you have any questions regarding visitations. We hope that you all continue to have a blessed week!
Today’s Quote:
“Don’t forget to tell yourself positive things daily. You must love yourself internally to grow externally.” –Hannah Bronfman