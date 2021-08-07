Club Congress was held at four different locations this summer and Pontotoc county youth were there to compete. The first set of competitions was held at Mississippi State University at the new Animal Life Science Building.
This was the first year for an Agronomy Bowl Competition and the members were J.D. Chism, Belinda James Castleman, Mabry Chamblee, Gabe Cole. This competition is set up as a quiz bowl with opposing teams buzzing in when they know the answers. The team won first place and Belinda James was the High Score Individual.
There was also a Consumer Judging Team, a Poultry Judging participant, and an Interior Design participant. The Consumer Judging Team consisted of Jayce Grubbs, Grace Randle, and Kara Fleming. Although they did not place, they did an excellent job! This is one of the toughest competitions because the state winners go on to compete in a national competition in Denver, Colorado. They will keep on practicing and try again next year. Mia Harrison competed in Poultry Judging. She loves and raises chickens. She also did an excellent job! Mabry Chamblee competed in Interior Design and was the first-place winner.
The next Club Congress was held at the Mississippi Agriculture Museum in Jackson, Mississippi. Five youth traveled to the competition and they included Belinda James Castleman, Bella Castleman, Gabe Cole, Amy Priest, and Laura Lee Brown. They competed in Dairy Quiz Bowl and Dairy Products Judging. The Quiz Bowl Team placed second and Belinda James was the second high score individual. The Dairy Products Judging Team placed first and Amy Priest was the high score individual.
Club Congress was then held at Stoneville, Mississippi at the MSU Extension location. At this competition, Pontotoc 4-H had two teams. The Wildlife Team included Anne Taylor, Liz Pennington, Grace Randle, and Gabe Cole. They won first place and Anne was the high score individual. Also competing was the Livestock Bowl Team which included Mia Harrison, Belinda James Castleman, Tommy Dunaway, and Jayce Grubbs. This team placed second and Mia Harrison was the second-place high score individual.
All the 4-H’ers who were able to attend Club Congress did an excellent job and represented our county well. These were state competitions, so they were competing against youth from across the state. I am so proud of every one of them! If you would like to learn more about 4-H, just call Jane Chamblee your 4-H Agent at the Pontotoc County Extension office at 662-489-3910 or come by and visit. We have a place for YOU at 4-H!