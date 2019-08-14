ABERDEEN – Even with three bids submitted to construct a new bridge over Matubby Creek just outside of Aberdeen coming in higher than the $2.25 million estimate, the board of supervisors approved to award a bid during its Aug. 9 meeting after being assured more funding has been allocated to help.
Tanner Construction of Ellisville, which was awarded the contract, presented the low bid of $2,697,146.11 of three bid opened during Aug. 5’s meeting for the Coontail bridge’s construction. The county was awarded $2.3 million in January through state emergency funds, with engineering fees factored into the total.
“I think if you don’t pull the trigger with that bridge, it’s going to take a long, long time before you get another shot at it,” said board president Billy Kirkpatrick of receiving funds again.
District 4 Supervisor Fulton Ware made the motion, seconded by District 3 Supervisor Chip Chism, to award the bid. The project has been ongoing since 2013.
The county has two and a half years to spend the money for the project or it would have to be returned to the state.
According to county engineer Kyle Strong, the county has $388,000 in state aid funds currently, which will all be used for the project. State officials agreed to award $40,000 turned back in to the emergency pool and another $130,000 for design engineering fees.
A second carryover item from Aug. 5 dealt with ad valorem tax objections filed on behalf of Monroe Gas, Moore Manor and Timberlake Apartments. A public hearing was held, but no one representing the companies filing on behalf of the three entities or the entities themselves was present.
Board attorney David Houston said an attorney from Monroe Gas said the company would rely on the objection already filed. The county has been involved in litigation regarding Monroe Gas’ 2014 tax year objection, which is scheduled for a court date in December.
“The summary of their report has on their cost valuation the value of base gas, which is something that is taxable, of $13 million. They’ve got native gas added to it at $41,000, so you’ve got a number there of their own gas out there that’s $13 million-plus, and they come in and say the bottom line is $16.5 million. That means some 17 wells they have onsite, their compressions and all their other equipment, their pipelines that connect to Tennessee Gas pipeline and Texas Eastern transmission, which are several miles east, all that’s only worth is $3 million. To me, their report is as flawed as with previous years,” Houston said.
He said the company is not following the most recent Mississippi Supreme Court ruling dealing with such ad valorem tax calculations.
Supervisors approved f or Monroe Gas’ objection to be disallowed and for changes in assessments of $29,415 for one parcel for Moore Manors and $32,233 for one of two parcels for Timberlake Apartments.
Monroe County Tax Assessor Mitzi Presley said these are low-income housing complexes, which fall under a different statute stating they are valued on the prior year’s net operating income.
In other business, county road manager Sonny Clay shared a report regarding submittal of expenses incurred from April 13’s tornadoes, which included $122,000 from the county road department, sheriff’s office and emergency management agency in reimbursements.
“Even better than that, [Monroe County Solid Waste Department Manager] Tony [Ligon] submitted an invoice to [debris removal contractor] DCR for $197,000 for tipping fees [at the landfill],” he said.
Houston was authorized to send a letter to a roofing company that did work at the county road department in 2017, which has experienced leaks for the past year. Clay said company representatives have promised for months to make the repairs but have yet to do so.
Kirkpatrick asked about the status of a deed transfer to the Monroe County School District pertaining to formerly owned county property around the Advanced Learning Center. He wants to donate funds for a pavilion at the Becker Community Center, property of which the county will retain.