The Itawamba County Board of Supervisors has signed a proclamation establishing a 2020 Census Complete Count Committee (CCC). The committee’s purpose is to increase awareness about the 2020 Census and give rural residents opportunities for online registration.
Itawamba County Development Council (ICDC) Executive Director Vaunita Martin and Chancery Clerk Michelle Clouse are working with city and county leaders to secure committee members and ensure all residents are counted.
“It’s vital that we get every household counted,” Martin said. “Our goal is to work with groups across the county to give residents the convenient option of online registration.”
The Census CCC will incorporate volunteers from civic organizations, churches, and other community groups to provide assistance for registering quickly and easily.
Every household will be able to respond to the Census online, by mail, or by phone beginning mid-March 2020. The 2020 Census will be the first to establish CCCs and community influencers to create a localized message of how important it is to be counted.
Martin recently met with representatives of the county’s Rural Community Development Councils (RCDC) to discuss next year’s count.
“We’re already working with our RCDCs to have laptops set up during their events so we can reach as many as possible,” Martin said. “We’re hoping other organizations will be willing to do the same.”
An invitation to respond online will be mailed to households on or between March 12 and 20. Registration followup reminder letters and postcards will be mailed through April 16. Individuals or households that have not responded will receive an “in-person non-response follow-up visit” beginning in May 2020.
Mandated by Article I, Section 2 of the U.S. Constitution, the government requires an “actual enumeration” of residents to be done every decade. Census data determines how many seats each state will have in the U.S. House of Representatives and is also used to distribute billions of dollars in federal funds to local communities.
Forecasting future transportation needs, planning for health services and understanding labor supply are among the many ways census data is used on the local level. For every person not counted, the county loses valuable funding.
By using the CCCs to promote the Census locally, Martin to get a more accurate count.
“Nobody knows our communities as well as the people in them,” Martin said. “We hope through this localized effort, everyone will be counted. It’s imperative they do, valuable funding is at stake.”