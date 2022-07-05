I've paid a hefty price ... monetarily and physically … for my alma mater.
I’ve even hallucinated.
Alas, I didn’t get a T-shirt.
But I’m getting ahead of myself, as it seems I have my mother Vonceil's magic.
It was the 1969-70 school year, the time of “Moonshot and Woodstock” and some two years before “Watergate and punk rock,” for you Billy Joel fans. Corinth High School hadn’t been to the basketball State Tournament since the 1958-59 season … I’m disciplined enough to refrain from additional “We Didn’t Start the Fire” lyrics.
The newly integrated hardwood Warriors, under the direction of James A. Horton, qualified for the aforementioned tournament. My mom was also pregnant with yours truly, and I escaped my prison in late April of 1970.
After a two-year drought, the Warriors returned to the coveted event. As luck would have it, my brother arrived in July of 1973. I assume my mother was pregnant with Brewster, as I’ve told him numerous times he was adopted.
Horton, who left Corinth following the 1979-80 season, would often ask my mother if she was expecting in the ensuing seasons. No such luck.
Strangely enough, CHS wouldn’t return to the State Tournament until 1987-88 – my senior year. Johnny Mitchell led the Warriors to four-straight tournaments – winning the middle two – the last in 1990-91, my brother’s senior year.
As far as the Six Degrees of Kevin Bacon goes, my son McCartney, graduated with Caleb Patterson, the grandson of Carl Patterson and one of the stars on the 1972-73 team.
Long story short, my power lies within the Ole Miss baseball program. Seems the conclusion of my long hospital stays and trips to the College World Series by the flagship university have gone hand in hand.
I was very blessed to have beaten Stage III colorectal cancer after being diagnosed in the emergency room in September of 2010. I was scheduled for a colonoscopy that day to find the cause of digestive woes.
The procedure never happened. Turns out there was a pesky tumor blocking the way.
Obviously, I’m still around, and also cancer-free thanks to a Higher Power. When I say prayer works, I’m not saying that just to hear myself talk. And coworkers will attest I do like to talk, especially about Dave Grohl and/or the Foo Fighters.
There was some collateral damage, however. I had to have my colon removed in May of 2014 as scar tissue from multiple surgeries and damage from 28 rounds of radiation left it in less than “ideal" working condition. Me, myself and I (shoutout to De La Soul) looked 10 months pregnant … with twins …when I arrived at the ER.
I spent a few weeks in the hospital and even hallucinated. Some was from the good drugs I received, the other from hospital psychosis. It’s real, because I read it on the internet.
I spent a few months off work to recuperate, but I got to take in the first CWS since I was paroled from the hospital. Ole Miss played in Omaha for the first time since 1972 and the trend began.
Well, you know what I did last summer? I spent all but a couple of days from June 15 to August 20 in the hospital; hallucinations and a six figure bill were among the amenities.
The culprit was an infected mesh patch.
A few years before losing my colon, I had developed an incisional hernia from being sliced down the abdomen three times for cancer-related surgeries in a 14-month span. Enter, literally, the patch.
Turns out the patch basically broke apart, with some debris attaching to the small intestine. My abdomen was cleaned out and the holes in the intestine sutured.
Some eight days later I was back at home. That lasted less than 48 hours and a 50-plus day stretch ensued after the sutures wouldn’t hold.
After putting the program on blast for much of the season, and rightfully so, I pulled hard for my alma mater throughout the Omaha run ... and thankfully their stay this time around was "Everlong."
All my life, I'd been waiting for a natty in one of the Big 3 sports, and I got to witness it from the comfort of my recliner.
Title in hand, the Rebels are on their own as far as returning to Omaha. Don't expect any help from me as I hope I'm pardoned from any long hospital stays.
My now “hostile” abdomen agrees and/or concurs, of course.