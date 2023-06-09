The suspect in a high-speed chase through Fulton was charged with multiple felonies and given $150,000 bond on Wednesday.
The suspect, identified as Brandy Turner of Fulton, went before Judge Harold Holcomb in Itawamba County Justice Court on Wednesday, where she was charged with felony eluding, aggravated assault on a police officer, possession of a weapon by a felon and driving under the influence, along with two misdemeanor charges. Turner may also face an additional charge in Lee County of taking of a motor vehicle.
On Tuesday, an unnamed business contacted the Fulton Police Department about a suspicious vehicle, described as a green van. After running the vehicle's plates and determining the vehicle was stolen, Fulton police made contact with Turner in the parking lot of the Subway off of South Adams Street. According to the Fulton Police Department, Turner eluded the officers, returning to her vehicle and fleeing north on South Adams with Fulton police in pursuit. Turner then reversed course near Trinity Church, heading back south until reaching the Interstate Highway 22 exit. After colliding with a police vehicle, she crashed the vehicle on the eastern side of the Tombigbee Waterway Bridge. A brief armed standoff ensued, but Turner was taken into custody by Fulton police, with the assistance of the Itawamba County Sheriff's Department, without further incident.
The incident obstructed traffic on the westbound I-22 lanes across the Tombigbee Waterway Bridge, reducing the westbound side of the bridge to one lane and slowing traffic on the South Adams Street off-ramp to a near standstill until the suspect was apprehended and a wrecker removed the suspect's vehicle.
