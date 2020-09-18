A search that lasted approximately 10 hours ended around midnight Thursday with the arrest of two suspects, said Sheriff Jimmy Edwards.
The suspects are Robert Oneal Turner, 42, no address given, and Melissa Hawks, 41, of Chattanooga, Tenn., Edwards said.
Turner and Hawks were arrested after a stolen vehicle fled authorities Thursday.
They were found in the woods on a creek bank in the Bald Hill community on the outskirts of Ingomar, the sheriff said.
The sheriff’s office charged both of them with possession of stolen property.
The Mississippi Highway Patrol was pursuing the stolen SUV on State Highway 15 South around 12:30 p.m. and then lost sight of the vehicle on County Road 101 near Ingomar Attendance Center.
The stolen vehicle was later found abandoned in a bottom at the end of County Road 100 in the woods, Edwards said.
The vehicle had been stolen out of Walnut that morning.
Authorities searched woods, fields and creeks around County Roads 87, 47, 101 and 102.
The stolen vehicle was a Nissan Armada.
The sheriff said Turner is wanted by the state of Indiana and that Hawks is wanted in Chattanooga.
They were being held in the Union County Jail Friday.
The search for Turner and Hawks involved the Union County Sheriff’s Office, the Mississippi Highway Patrol, the U.S. Marshal’s Service and the New Albany Police Department.