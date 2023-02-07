Sydney Anne Riley and Jimmy Ricky Windham II, both of Mantachie, were wed in a beautiful private ceremony in Nassau, Bahamas at Sandals Royal Bahamian on July 23, 2022. Exactly one year after the couples first date, Jimmy and Sydney chose to be married in the Bahamas, because that is where the couple got engaged in December of 2021.
The bride wore a mermaid-style gown by Madison James accented with earrings, a sparkle head piece, and her grandmothers’ pearl bracelet. The bride’s gown also contained a special sentiment given by her great grandmother. A handkerchief with a blue rose and the date of the wedding was sewn into the bottom layer of the gown. Sydney carried an elegant bouquet of white Cala lilies.
The groom wore a chambray suit with a sea foam green bow tie and a white Cala lily boutonniere. Before the ceremony, Sydney gave Jimmy a pocket square with a note on it that he wore during the ceremony along with gold cuff links engraved with the couples initials.
The newly weds enjoyed a private reception with hors d’oeuvres and wedding cake before taking the rest of their wedding pictures. After pictures the couple enjoyed a candlelit dinner and a performance by a solo vocalist.
After their wedding and honeymoon, Dr. & Mrs. Windham returned home to celebrate with family and friends on July 30, 2022. The reception was held at Blue August in Baldwyn, MS. Guest enjoyed a wide array of food and entertainment. Catering was provided by Ruth Manor Catering of Fulton, MS. The couple had a 4 tiered ivory and gold cake along with monogram cookies by Creative Cakes of Tupelo, MS.
Dr. & Mrs. Windham’s first dance was to Stand By Me by Skylar Grey, and was choreographed by Cathy Steele of Cathy’s School of Dance in Fulton, MS. Alexia Long created a beautiful live painting of the couples first dance. Along with caricature artist, Tim Rocks, and a Photo Booth for guest to enjoy, the bride’s uncle, Dr. Eddie Moore, was the DJ of the night. Photographer Kathryn Enlow, of Kathryn Leigh Photography, has been with Dr. & Mrs. Windham from the very beginning, so it was only fitting that she be the photographer of the evening.
Before Dr. & Mrs. Windham left the reception, the couple had a private last dance in the venue to Can’t Help Falling In Love by Haley Reinhart. The couple left to glow sticks and sparkles in a 1967 powder blue Nova, driven by the bride’s grandfather.
Dr. Windham is a physician at NMMC Longtown in Tupelo, MS and Mrs. Windham is a cosmetologist in Fulton, MS. Along with the couple’s West Highland Terrier, Rosemary Tate Windham, they will reside in their hometown of Mantachie, MS.
