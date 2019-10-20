OXFORD • Day passes are still available for the 2019 Southern Foodways Symposium on Friday and Saturday in Oxford.
“This year’s theme is Food and Labor, or as we like to say, food is work,” said Melissa Hall, an associate director at the Southern Foodways Alliance which hosts the annual symposium. “Through talks, an art installation, performances and the meals themselves, we’ll explore that theme. We’ll look at how people across the region prepare food, what we eat and how we eat it through their labor.”
A day pass for Friday includes breakfast, lunch and a full day of talks. The cost is $250.
A day pass for Saturday includes a breakfast on the grounds of the Barnard Observatory, which houses the Center for the Study of Southern Culture, morning talks, a commissioned performance and lunch. The cost is $150.
Tickets for the full three-day symposium, which includes all the talks plus seven meals and three cocktail parties, are sold out.
The symposium has grown since the first one in 1998 when there were fewer than 100 participants, Hall said. In 2012, that number jumped to 350 and that’s where it’s stayed.
“If we weren’t going to feed folks, the crowd could be much larger,” Hall said. “But we set the food in context with the talks you’ve heard. We’d rather feed 350 people well than feed 1,000 who get a sandwich wrapped in paper.”
Day passes will be available for purchase through noon Thursday. Visit southernfoodways.org or call (662) 915-3368.