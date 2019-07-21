“Dear Heloise: There’s no excuse for animal cruelty, yet sadly, it seems to be on the increase. It’s only reasonable that we make it compulsory for animal abusers to register on a national list – a central database where all that information is stored, with easy access for people and companies that need to check to see if someone is convicted of animal abuse.
“There are some cities, counties and states that have already enacted this requirement, but we need to make it a national law, along with longer prison terms and stiffer fines.” – Norma in Texas
Fast facts
Dear Readers: Here are some items to use as bird feeders:
- An old teacup saucer.
- An old birdbath.
- An empty milk carton.
- A chipped plate you no longer use.
– Heloise
Hotel room safety
Dear Heloise: As a traveler for business, I’ve learned a few things about hotel safety. The first thing to do is check out the room – under the bed, in the closets and behind the shower curtain – to make certain no one else is in the room.
Make sure your phone works and the door locks properly. Know your nearest exit in case of fire. – William H., Spokane, Wash.
LABEL THE POLISH
Dear Heloise: When I have my nails done, I take my own polish. I put an address label on the bottle so the girls can see that it’s mine. – Rosemarie H., Boyertown, Pa.
©2019 by King Features Syndicate Inc.