Vitals: 5-9, 185
2018 stats: 211 carries, 1,814 yards, 23 TDs
Base offense: Wing-T
Count Tam Patterson among those who were leery of the Wing-T offense Todd Lowery brought with him to Corinth in 2016.
The season prior to Lowery’s arrival, Antares Gwyn passed for nearly 2,000 yards as Corinth went 8-4 and won a division title. And even though Gwyn graduated, overhauling the offense seemed a head-scratcher to fans and players alike.
“At first everybody was thinking, this ain’t going to work, because Corinth’s been a spread team the years before,” Patterson said.
Lowery has been vindicated, and Patterson is one reason why. The senior has rushed for 3,141 yards and 40 touchdowns during his career, and he’s helped the Warriors reach the third round of the Class 4A playoffs two years running.
“My sophomore year, that’s when I saw it start hitting,” Patterson said. “The Ripley game I scored four touchdowns, and then I was like, yeah, this offense is something special.”
Patterson is special, too, and is a good fit for the Wing-T. He can often hit the hole before defenders realize who has the ball, adding a little more mayhem to the misdirection.
“Most of our stuff is going straight at the defense fast, and before they even know it, you’re coming at them,” Patterson said.
While Corinth is a run-heavy offense, Lowery won’t hesitate to throw the ball. Quarterback D.T. Sheffield rushed for 1,052 yards last season but also threw for 1,021.
“Just being able to throw for over 1,000 yards is good for a Wing-T team,” Lowery said. “But now the concept of what we do – the philosophy – the whole team understands it, so we can evolve.”
Evolving means adding some offensive sets besides the Wing-T – including the spread. Corinth did that last year.
“Some plays we can be under center, and then next play we’re in shotgun and out wide at wide receiver,” Patterson said. “Last year we started mixing it up, so (fans) like it.”