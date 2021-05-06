PEARL – Tupelo Christian won a third-consecutive 1A boys state track meet in dominant fashion on Thursday, rolling up nearly as many points as the next three teams combined.
The TCPS girls team fell short in a bid for a fourth consecutive title, finishing second to French Camp.
The Eagles won 11 of 18 events and finished with 166 points to 91 for second-place Leflore County, 40 for third-place West Lowndes and 38 for fourth-place Tremont.
“It’s the most balanced team we have had,” said coach Greg Warnick. “Historically we have been strong in the distances. Good pole vaulters. But this year we have sprints, distances. Field events are really good. It’s the best all-around team we have ever had.”
Causey Simmons led the team with victories in the 800, 1600 and 3200.
Other Tupelo Christian winners: Khi Holiday in the 100 and 200, Destaan Buchanan in the high jump, Tucker Higgins in the discus, Josh Berry in the pole vault and the 400, 1600 and 3200 relays
Abigail Craft was a standout for Tupelo Christian girls. She won the 3200 by more than 43 seconds and the 1600 by more than eight seconds.
“Our girls have been through a lot of adversity this year with injuries, illnesses and other stuff,” Warnick said. “I’m proud of them for finishing second. It was a big accomplishment for them considering everything they have been through.”
French Camp finished with 138 points to 95 for Tupelo Christian.
In other competition on Thursday at the Pearl High School track, Hattiesburg won 5A boys and girls and Senatobia won 3A boys and girls.
The day’s standout performer was Jordan Antony of Tylertown, who set a meet record of 10.30 in the 100 and also won the 3A 200 in 21.11, just off the meet record of 21.03.
In one of the feature races, Madison Jones of Saltillo beat Brooklyn Biancamano of Long Beach by nearly 20 seconds in the 1600 with a time of 4:58.69, despite running when the temperature was approaching 80.
Biancamano was the defending champion and holds the 5A record for the event.