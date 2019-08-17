TCPS
FAST FACTS
Division: 2-1A
2018 record: 7-5, 5-3 (lost in 1st round of playoffs)
Head coach: Shaune Holiday (8th year)
PLAYERS TO WATCH
Khi Holiday, QB, Jr.
• Passed for 2,051 yards, 25 TDs, 10 INTs; added 721 rushing yards, 8 TDs; on defense, grabbed 3 INTs.
Josh Berry, RB, Jr.
• Rushed for 905 yards, 11 TDs; recorded 43 tackles, 1 INT on defense.
Justin Huggins, DL, Sr.
• Recorded 49 tackles, 13 TFL, 9 sacks.
COACHING EM UP
There are no staff changes going into this year. Shaune Holiday has led TCPS to the playoffs two seasons in a row.
OFFENSE
QB Khi Holiday (Jr.) returns after accumulating 2,772 yards and 33 touchdowns rushing and passing last season. Josh Berry, the team’s leading rusher, is coming back from an ACL injury. He played in nine games.
In the receiving corps, Foster Yates graduated after catching 17 touchdowns. John Avery Herrod (Jr.) and Cooper Adair (Sr.) are the two leading receivers coming back.
On the line, Cade Holliday (Sr.), Tucker Huggins (Jr.) and Miller Cole (Jr.) are returning starters.
DEFENSE
Justin Huggins (Sr.) recorded half of TCPS’s sacks last year with 9 and leads the line. At linebacker, Tucker Huggins (Jr.) led the team in tackles last year. Houston Collier (Sr.) and Berry will add depth there.
In the secondary, Khi Holiday, who led the team in interceptions last season, is moving to safety. Avery Boren (Sr.) and Noah Foster (Jr.) will also play in the secondary.
SPECIAL TEAMS
Holiday will handle punts while Grant Trussell (Sr.) will handle kicking duties. He hit 29 of 32 PATs last year. Berry will be the leading returner.
X-FACTOR
Replacing Yates’ production in the receiving corps will be tough. The All-Area player had 1,119 yards and 17 TDs. TCPS will have three games to find that production before heading to Nanih Waiya, the defending state champ, to open division play.
COACH SPEAK
“These guys are a group of young men who love being together and love coming to work together. There’s no I’s in this group. That’s what makes TCPS football special.” – Shaune Holiday.