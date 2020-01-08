Tupelo Community Theatre is holding auditions at the Lyric Theatre rehearsal hall for the following productions or roles:
- The two children’s roles and chorus for “South Pacific” 1:30 p.m. Sunday and 6 p.m. Monday. The diverse cast includes men and women ages 16 and older. Children auditioning should be 6-11 years of age and must sing. Due to the story line of the show priority will be given to those from a multiracial background. Music will be provided for those auditioning and if you have auditioned previously you do not need to attend again. Please note that “South Pacific” will have very limited rehearsals before the performances. Beverly McAlilly and Sonja Jenkins will serve as the musical director and stage director, respectively. This production is in partnership with the North Mississippi Symphony Orchestra, with concert versions of the show March 21 at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. For more information you may contact the TCT office at 1tct@bellsouth.net or call (662) 844-1935.
- “Monty Python’s Spamalot” on Sunday, Jan. 26 at 2 p.m. and Monday, Jan. 27 at 6 p.m. Those auditioning should be adults at least 18 years of age. Men’s roles range up to 60 years of age and women up to age 50. Those auditioning should be prepared to read from the script and sing. Email 1tct@bellsouth.net for the music beginning Monday, Jan. 13.
Christi Houin will direct and production dates for the show are April 23-25. For more information contact the director at (662) 891-3157 or call the TCT office at (662) 844-1935.