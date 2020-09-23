TUPELO • Tupelo Community Theatre will host auditions for “Elf the Musical” at 2 p.m. Sunday at the Lyric Theatre.
Based on the beloved holiday film, this hilarious fish-out-of-water comedy follows Buddy the elf in his quest to find his true identity.
The musical is primarily an adult production, but there are roles available for men, women and children ages 12 and up. A complete breakdown of roles can be found online at www.tct.ms. Music will be provided at the audition with no advance preparation needed.
Those auditioning for the ensemble will be asked to sing in a group and principal roles will sing by themselves. Follow all COVID-19 guidelines and wear a mask at auditions.
The Lyric Theatre is located at 201 North Broadway in downtown Tupelo.
Renee Baldwin will direct and production dates for the show are Dec. 3-5.
For more information email the director at reneebaldwinworship@gmail.com or call the TCT office at (662) 844-1935.