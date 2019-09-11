Auditions for ‘night, Mother’ today
Tupelo Community Theatre will hold auditions for “‘night, Mother” by Marsha Norman, at 7 p.m. today at TCT Off Broadway 213 East Franklin Street.
The 1993 Pulitzer Prize winning play was also nominated for the Tony Award for Best Play. The play is about a daughter, Jessie, and her mother, Thelma. It begins with Jessie calmly telling her Mama that by morning she will be dead, as she plans to commit suicide that very evening. The subsequent dialogue between Jessie and Mama slowly reveals her reasons for her decision, her life with Mama, and how thoroughly she has planned her own death, culminating in a disturbing, yet unavoidable, climax.
Those auditioning for the two female roles should be able to play mid-30s or older. No advance preparation needed. The production dates for ‘night, Mother are Nov. 21-23, and Tom Booth will direct. For more information email the director at tbooth54@gmail.com or call the TCT office at 844-1935.
Haunted Theatre meeting Sept. 17
Tupelo Community Theatre will hold a meeting at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 17 for anyone wanting to be involved in the 2019 Haunted Theatre. All those wishing to participate as a director, actor, builder or support person should meet at the Lyric Theatre to sign up. Anyone participating that is not high school age or older must have a parent or guardian participate with them. Dates for this year will be Oct. 18, 19, 25, 26 and 31. If you are unable to attend you may email 1tct@bellsouth.net or call the TCT office at 844-1935.
‘A Christmas Story’ auditions Sept. 15-16
Tupelo Community Theatre will hold auditions for “A Christmas Story,” by Philip Grecian, at the Lyric Theatre, 201 N. Broadway in Downtown Tupelo. The play is based on the motion picture “A Christmas Story” and on the book “In God We Trust, All Others Pay Cash” by Jean Shepherd.
Auditions for boys and girls will be Sunday, Sept. 15 at 2 p.m. and everyone should be 10-16 years old. Men’s and women’s auditions will be Monday, Sept. 16 at 6:30 p.m. and those auditioning should be able to play characters in their mid-20s to mid-40s. No advance preparation is needed and Debby Gibbs will direct.
Production dates for A Christmas Story are Dec. 12-14, 2019. For additional information contact the director at gibbsdr@bellsouth.net or call the TCT office at 844-1935.