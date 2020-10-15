TUPELO • As he works in a floral shop on Skid Row, Seymour longs for success and romance.
The nerdy florist meets a girl and falls for her. He also discovers a small plant unlike the others in the shop, and he believes it’s his ticket to fame. He even names it after his new love.
This plant, however, has quite an appetite for blood and demands Seymour to feed it. The more it’s fed, the bigger it grows.
How Seymour handles his creepy, out-of-control plant is part of Tupelo Community Theatre’s first production of the 2020-2021 season. TCT will present the comedy musical “Little Shop of Horrors” Oct. 22-24 at the Lyric Theatre.
TCT opens its 51st season with the Broadway hit that inspired the 1986 film. The musical is loosely based on the low-budget 1960 movie “The Little Shop of Horrors.”
“This show in itself is iconic,” said Allie Nichols, who plays the lead female character. “It’s so much fun and campy and all the things that go with it.”
Matt Strickland plays Seymour, the hapless young man who works in the shop run by Mr. Mushnik (John Carroll) during the 1950s. That’s where he meets Audrey (Nichols) and the plant, which Seymour names “Audrey II.”
The flesh-eating “Audrey II” is made up of four separate puppets ranging from a small plant to the menacing creature demanding blood. Tom Booth, TCT’s executive director, said this is the first time a TCT production included puppets.
“We’re renting them from a place in California,” said Booth, who is directing the musical. “We have three different puppeteers running the four different puppets. The last puppet extends to 9 feet tall.”
Strickland, who previously was involved in theater in Hattiesburg before moving to Tupelo, is one of the cast members performing with a puppet during the production.
“It’s really hard work,” he said. “You just try to get used to it. At one point you have a puppet on your arm that’s like a plant. The puppet keeps growing in size, and by the end I’m like ‘Now where am I supposed to stand’.”
The 11-person cast also includes Damaen Jenkins as Audrey II and Michael McCalla as Orin, the sadistic dentist. Bobby Geno, Krystal Bird and Andrew Hayes also are part of the ensemble. Keeping the show flowing with their singing are three street urchins: Ronnette (Margaret Yeldell), Chiffon (Zion Sims) and Crystal (Emma Reid).
Carroll said he’s excited to perform in “Little Shop.”
“I wanted to do this in high school, but I never got the chance,” he said. “Now that we’re doing it, I get to interact with these puppets. I love it. It’s really amazing. It’s one thing to see from the audience, but to see it up close and personal, it adds a whole new dimension of respect and admiration.”
For Nichols, this is her first TCT production after spending the past four years in college.
“Audrey is a dream role of mine,” she said. “There are a lot of women in musical theater, so getting the opportunity to play Audrey is incredible.”
In addition to the puppets, Booth said TCT is using music tracks instead of live musicians for the singing performances during “Little Shop.” TCT is unable to place musicians in its orchestra pit due to Covid-19 restrictions, which gives the actors additional space away from the audience.
“The tracks have worked out much better than we thought,” Booth said. “That’s one thing we’ve been wanting to do for years, and then we were forced into it.”
Current city of Tupelo COVID-19 regulations require patrons to wear a mask as they enter, exit or anytime they’re not seated at the Lyric.
Show times are 7:30 p.m. each day and 2 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 24. Tickets are $25 for adults and $10 for students. The show is rated PG-13.
Call the TCT box office at (662) 844-1935 to purchase tickets or for more information.