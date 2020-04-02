TUPELO • The curtain hasn’t come down on Tupelo Community Theatre’s golden year.
In spite of the COVID-19 outbreak, TCT still has hopes of completing its 50th season. TCT has the comedy/musical “Monty Python’s Spamalot” remaining on its schedule for April 23-25 at the Lyric Theatre, as well as its Off Broadway presentation of “Vanya and Sonia and Masha and Spike.”
Tom Booth, TCT executive director, said TCT is taking a wait-and-see approach about when the productions will take place.
“Nothing’s been cancelled,” Booth said. “Like the rest of the world, we’re taking it a day at a time. Everything’s on hold and we’ll reevaluate where we are in a week, two weeks or three weeks.”
“Vanya and Sonia and Masha and Spike” has been put on hold and auditions have been suspended for now. Booth said one audition had been held for the production, but it happened right before government officials began recommending social distance gatherings of 10 or less people.
“Spamalot” has resumed rehearsals, but not in person. Booth said the cast members are going over their lines through Zoom, a videoconferencing program. Christi Houin is directing “Spamalot.”
The first online rehearsal took place March 23. Booth said the cast enjoyed a few good laughs while going through it.
“I was very pleasantly surprised how it works,” said Booth, who’s also a “Spamalot” cast member. “I enjoyed laughing when we got together last Monday night.”
Booth said TCT would prefer to postpone “Spamalot” than cancel it.
“I don’t know why we would after we put all this work into what we’ve got,” he said. “Now, if it becomes an extended period of time, who knows. We’ll have to reevaluate it. Also, if some of the actors became unavailable, then we’d have to reevaluate. As of now, all the actors have committed to staying in the show.”
TCT is continuing to plan for its summer theatre camp for children, which is scheduled for July 13-17. Booth said TCT will look at the camp scheduling if the outbreak extends into the summer.
Also under way is planning and season ticket renewals for the 2020-21 season. TCT announced earlier this month the lineup for its 51st season: “Little Shop of Horrors,” “Elf the Musical,” “Arsenic and Old Lace,” “Crimes of the Heart” and “Something Rotten!” Performance dates will be announced later.
“Some people are calling in and buying their season tickets,” Booth said. “We’re certainly not pushing that, but as I told our patrons in an email blast, their tickets are going to be here. The deadline’s not until June, but if we need to adjust that, we’ll do that.”