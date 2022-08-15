RIPLEY • Tippah Electric Power Association’s Board of Directors took care of the following items of business during its meeting Thursday, July 14, according to board minutes.
• Board President Jerry Watkins called the meeting to order at 6 p.m. Board member Phillip Camburn led the Pledge of Allegiance.
• Additional board members present included Tommy Benson, Matt Ormon, Ricky Martin, Jimmy Huddleston, Mark Johnson, Ricky Dobbs, and Greg Smith.
• Attending the board were General Manager Tim Smith, Finance Director Kerry Cockrell, and Board Attorney Chris Latimer.
• Matt Ormon moved to approve and adopt the minutes from the June 9, 2022, regular meeting. Mark Johnson seconded the motion. The board unanimously approved.
• Finance Director Kerry Cockrell presented the Cash Flow Statement for June 2022, which included a presentation and discussion of the TEPAConnect, LLC proposed annual budget. Phillip Camburn moved to accept the statement, submit it for audit, and approve the TEPAConnect, LIC annual budget as proposed.
Ricky Martin seconded the motion. The board unanimously approved. The TEPAConnect, LLC annual budget is kept on file in the office of the General Manager.
• General Manager Tim Smith provided a Broadband Update. He informed that 3,627 customers are installed and receiving service: 170 customers are waiting on drops; 113 customers are waiting on installation;17 customers are waiting on underground service; and 6 customers are waiting on engineering, for a total of 3,933 customers.
Smith also informed on the status of a proposed statewide fiber ring called the Magnolia Network. He explained that if formed, the Magnolia Network would increase internet reliability, provide direct wholesale internet access, and allow for dedicated fiber deployment. He informed that the state's EPAs agree to explore next steps related to the concept.
• General Manager Tim Smith proposed and discussed potential changes to TEA's attendance policy. He recommended reducing the number of no-pay leave occurrences, after all other employee leave has been exhausted, from 5 occurrences a year to 2 occurrences a year, not to exceed 5 occurrences total for an employee's career. Matt Ormon moved approval of the proposal to take effect on January 1, 2023. Greg Smith seconded the motion. The board unanimously approved.
• General Manger Tim Smith recommended that the board go into executive session to discuss a personnel matter. Greg Smith moved to go into executive session, seconded by Mark Johnson, and the board unanimously approved. The board went into executive session. Mark Johnson moved to come out of executive session, seconded by Phillip Camburn, and the board unanimously approved. The board took no action in executive session.
• General Manager Tim Smith provided an operations update. Smith informed the board of the process to replace a regulator at the Ripley substation and of TVA's fuel cost adjustment.
• Greg Smith made a motion to adjourn, seconded by Jimmy Huddleston, which the board unanimously approved. The meeting was adjourned with prayer, led by Jimmy Huddleston, at approximately 7:45 p.m.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.