Charles and Sandy Davis of Tupelo will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary on Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020, from 2 to 4 p.m. at 104 Eastwood Drive in Tupelo. The reception is hosted by their children. Friends and family are invited. The Davises were married Feb. 4, 1970, in Russellville, Alabama.
50th anniversary
Ginna Parsons
