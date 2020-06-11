Dear Mr. Wolff: What does it mean if you open one club, partner responds one heart and you jump to three diamonds? There has been some debate at my club. – On the Fence, Doylestown, Pa.
ANSWER: You have a two-diamond reverse available, which shows extras and is forcing for one round. Therefore, three diamonds is not needed as a natural call. For many partnerships, it is a splinter raise, agreeing hearts as trump with short diamonds. A good general principle is that an unnecessary jump in a new suit is a splinter. You could also (by agreement) play it as six clubs and three hearts, game forcing.
Dear Mr. Wolff: My partner opened three spades in third chair at unfavorable with: SPADES A-K-J-8-5-3-2, HEARTS 7-6, DIAMONDS K-10-8, CLUBS 6, and I failed to raise with the spade queen, diamond queen-jack and an outside ace, so we missed game. What went wrong? – Fully Loaded, Bristol, Va.
ANSWER: The hands certainly did fit well, but still, you should have reached game. I would not pre-empt with your partner’s collection, even opposite a passed hand. Ace-king-king and a seven-card suit is simply too much – that hand needs very little for game to be good. Of course, if his call is within your partnership style, you probably had a raise.
Dear Mr. Wolff: Say you pick up SPADES J-9-8-6-4-3, HEARTS A-Q-10-4, DIAMONDS 6, CLUBS 9-2 first in hand at favorable vulnerability. Would you open a weak two spades? – Flame On, St. Paul, Minn.
ANSWER: I tend not to pre-empt with length in a major suit on the side. Especially when partner is unlimited, opening before he does may lose a profitable fit. If the major-suit honors were exchanged, such that the hearts were very weak, I would open two spades because the hand becomes all about spades. As it is, even in third seat, I’m not sure opening is correct.
Dear Mr. Wolff: How often do you overcall on four-card suits? – Major Maverick, Little Rock, Ark.
ANSWER: Rarely at the one-level, and never at any higher levels. To overcall on a four-card suit requires an excellent holding, such as king-queen-jack-low, in order to direct the lead, or a good holding in a fair hand that does not otherwise have a bid, for example: SPADES A-Q-10-9, HEARTS 4, DIAMONDS K-Q-5-2, CLUBS A-10-9-2. Over a one-diamond opening, I think one spade is a good call since you cannot double with short hearts. Passing and doubling on the next round after they bid hearts is also an option.
Dear Mr. Wolff: My new bridge partner and I are deciding which conventions to adopt. We play a simple system with five-card majors and strong no-trump. What would you advise? – Shunting System, Eau Claire, Wis.
ANSWER: I think some form of Blackwood, fourth suit forcing, Stayman with transfers over a no-trump, and takeout and negative doubles are all necessary. Beyond that, there really is not much you need for a casual partnership.
(If you would like to contact Bobby Wolff, email him at bobbywolff@mindspring.com.)
