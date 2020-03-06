Dear Mr. Wolff:
What software would you recommend for a person like myself, who would like to play bridge on his computer? – Tech Savvy, Galveston, Texas
ANSWER: BridgeMaster 2000 is an excellent program with declarer play problems for all abilities. It has recently become available at Bridge Base Online, the primary website for online play. I would wholeheartedly recommend that site.
Dear Mr. Wolff:
In one of your prior publications, you advocated playing new-suit responses to an overcall as encouraging but non-forcing. Have your views changed, and do the priorities change when the next hand gets involved? – Under Investigation, San Francisco, Calif.
ANSWER: As a general principle, when your right-hand opponent passes, I suspect more people these days play fourth hand’s new suits as a one-round force rather than constructive. But when everyone has joined in, bids are non-forcing, though they could still be based on a good hand. It is often necessary to stretch to show your long suit in a competitive auction, or you may lose it for good.
Dear Mr. Wolff:
A well-known player preaches that one should not raise partner’s major-suit pre-empt when one has exceptional length in the other major. Is this a sound policy? – Raising the Stakes, Fort Walton Beach, Fla.
ANSWER: When responder has close to opening values, for example with 3=5=3=2 shape opposite partner’s weak two spades, it is acceptable to pass. There is much to be said for not over-pre-empting when your side holds length in both majors, as the opponents will have to bid all the way to the five-level to make a minor-suit game. You can always compete to three spades later if the opponents bid in your short suit.
Dear Mr. Wolff:
I recently witnessed a bidding sequence I don’t think I’ve ever seen before. My left-hand opponent opened one no-trump, then my right-hand opponent transferred to hearts and, when his unsuspecting partner completed the transfer, jumped to five no-trump. How would you interpret that? – In Shock, Vancouver, Wash.
ANSWER: A direct raise of one or two no-trump to five no-trump might be played as a quantitative grand-slam invite. After a Jacoby transfer, play five no-trump as “pick-a-slam.” There are no forcing waiting bids available here in standard methods, and it may be better to involve partner in the final decision. Your right-hand opponent was showing five hearts and a balanced hand, offering the choice between six hearts and six no-trump. An eight-card fit may be best here. If you want to employ the Grand Slam Force, use a Texas (four-level) transfer first.
Dear Mr. Wolff:
My partner has been bidding on garbage more and more often lately. Just last night, he responded to my one-diamond opening with SPADES K-10, HEARTS J-9-5-2, DIAMONDS 8-4, CLUBS 10-9-5-4-3. Is there a remedy?
– Head in the Clouds, Billings, Mont.
ANSWER: These days, there is more of an emphasis on pre-emption and making it hard for the opponents to get into the bidding than there used to be. Also, the decrease in popularity of strong two-openings has made it necessary to open very strong hands at the one-level, so players are afraid to pass with even as much as a four-count. It may be hard to turn back the tide in this matter!
(If you would like to contact Bobby Wolff, email him at bobbywolff@mindspring.com.)
(EDITORS: For editorial questions, contact ANDREWS MCMEEL SYNDICATION Editorial -uueditorial@amuniversal.com, Attn. Ryan Rice.)
COPYRIGHT 2020 UNITED FEATURE SYNDICATE, INC.
DISTRIBUTED BY ANDREWS MCMEEL SYNDICATION FOR UFS
1130 Walnut St., Kansas City, MO 64106; 800-255-6734