Dear Mr. Wolff: My partnership often raises partner’s one-of-a-major response to two with only three cards. How would you recommend we find out whether he has three or four when choosing whether to play in three no-trump or the major game? – Monstrous Moysians, Casper, Wyo.
ANSWER: As opener, I, too, often raise with three. Some use a forcing two no-trump to let opener bid out their shape, repeating hearts to confirm four-card support or otherwise bidding naturally, implying only three.
Dear Mr. Wolff: Would you open in fourth chair, holding SPADES J-9-8-7-3, HEARTS K-Q-2, DIAMONDS 10-9-2, CLUBS A-J? – Thrown In, Norman, Okla.
ANSWER: I would open one spade. Pearson points can be used here: You add the total of high-card points to the number of spades you have, and if that number is 15 or higher, open. Of course, this has to be taken with a grain of salt – I would pass with a poor 5=3=3=2 10-count, for example – but there is no doubting the importance of holding the boss suit when neither side is likely to have a game.
Dear Mr. Wolff: What do you think about the merits of inverted minors? – Back Flip, Staten Island, N.Y.
ANSWER: It is important for responder to have a forcing raise available for all suits. The Jacoby two no-trump works for a major, but most do not replicate the treatment for a minor since it takes up so much space. I think inverted raises, where raising partner’s one-of-a-minor to two is invitational or better, work well. A natural and limited raise is not so useful when partner’s minor could be short. You can sensibly combine inverted minors with pre-emptive jump raises.
Dear Mr. Wolff: Would you open a strong no-trump with SPADES K-Q, HEARTS A-K-J-3, DIAMONDS Q-2, CLUBS J-10-9-4-3? – Notable No-trump, Laredo, Texas
ANSWER: Yes, I think a no-trump is fine with so much in the short suits. If I had five hearts and four clubs, one heart would be preferable, so as to find my 5-3 major-suit fit. It is rare to have 5-4 shape and open one no-trump; as a general rule, try not to do it with five of a major, or indeed with five of a minor and four spades. These hands tend to be easy to bid out directly by bidding your suits.
Dear Mr. Wolff: How many points would you expect partner to have for a free response at the one-level – say, you open one club, lefty doubles and partner bids one heart? – Honorarium, Panama City, Fla.
ANSWER: Partner is not obliged to bid with a 6- or 7-count, especially one with a weak four-carder. He might still bid with a minimum and a five-card suit or a good four-card holding, but I doubt he would strain to bid one heart on anything like this: SPADES Q-4-2, HEARTS J-7-4-3, DIAMONDS K-J-5, CLUBS J-10-9. Of course, he cannot have much more than that to pass, with redouble available to advertise 9 or more and one no-trump showing a good 7-10 points.
Others use a method called spiral; see bridgewinners.com/article/view/relay-after-openers-raise-an-alternative-to-spiral/.
