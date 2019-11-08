Dear Mr. Wolff:
I have been taught that jumps in response to partner’s one-level opening should be weaker than a pre-empt. I know you think there is a better use for jump bids – what is your system?
– Bidding on Nothing, Richmond, Va.
ANSWER: Weak jump responses in competitive auctions are reasonable if made by an unpassed hand. But I believe that a jump in response to an opening bid in an uncompetitive auction is best played as strong with a good suit and at least some slam interest. A jump by a passed hand or in response to an overcall shows a decent side suit and a fit for partner. More on this soon.
Dear Mr. Wolff:
In third seat, after you hear partner open one club and your right-hand opponent bid one spade, what would you bid with SPADES J-7, HEARTS A-Q-5-4-2, DIAMONDS 10-3, CLUBS K-10-7-6? It seems to me the options are to raise clubs, bid hearts or make a negative double – but if you double, how do you cope with a pre-emptive raise to three spades on your left?
– Ant Hill, Edmonton, Alberta
ANSWER: Raising clubs seems wrong – you might easily miss hearts. Because of the club fit, I’d bid two hearts, planning to raise clubs later. Indeed, a fit jump to three hearts by a passed hand would be ideal, though not everybody plays them. Switch the minor suits, and double might be wiser, since you have no guaranteed fit. With that hand, you can (if you want) double three spades for takeout at your next turn.
Dear Mr. Wolff:
I generally manage to count trumps when I am about to draw a few rounds, but if playing a cross-ruff or needing to delay drawing trumps, I find it hard to keep track. Any advice?
– Paul Poncho, Durango, Colo.
ANSWER: Before playing to the first trick, add up your trumps and dummy’s, and subtract that number from 13. Focus on that number from now on. So, with seven combined trumps, you keep count of the missing six. When an opponent ruffs in, the number goes to five; if you draw two rounds of trumps and one opponent shows out on the second round, then there are still two trumps outstanding.
Dear Mr. Wolff:
In which seats does this hand qualify for an opening bid: SPADES A-Q-10-7-6-4, HEARTS Q, DIAMONDS K-9-2, CLUBS 10-8-5? What call would you make?
– Sensible Steve, Twin Falls, Idaho
ANSWER: Never, ever pass a hand with a good six-card major. Always open either one or two, since there is no gap between the ranges. This hand has a good six-card major, so I’d open it two spades in second seat vulnerable, one spade in most other positions. The idea of pre-empting with this sort of shape in third seat might make sense (especially with a long red suit as opposed to long spades).
Dear Mr. Wolff:
If you decided to attack at no-trump from a three-card suit such as K-10-5, are there any scenarios in which you would lead high to try to unblock the suit? If so would the king or 10 be a better shot?
– Traffic Jam, Riverside, Calif.
ANSWER: Before answering, I would need to know my overall strength and that of my partner, and also what kind of stopper declarer had promised. I’d tend to lead low unless I could see that my partner had so few entries that I would need to protect them. Leading the honor can cost a trick in a variety of ways, and the 10 is hard for partner to read!
(If you would like to contact Bobby Wolff, email him at bobbywolff@mindspring.com.)
(EDITORS: For editorial questions, contact ANDREWS MCMEEL SYNDICATION Editorial -uueditorial@amuniversal.com, Attn. Ryan Rice.)
COPYRIGHT 2019 UNITED FEATURE SYNDICATE, INC.
DISTRIBUTED BY ANDREWS MCMEEL SYNDICATION FOR UFS
1130 Walnut St., Kansas City, MO 64106; 800-255-6734