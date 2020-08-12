Bellinger podcast logo

Jon and Dalton discuss the possibility that the SEC plays football this fall, and where Mississippi State is situated either way. As well, hear the guys' thoughts on what kind of experience we could get if we have a season this fall.

Dog Run(down):

- a look at an overhauled hoops roster for Ben Howland

- new team, KJ Costello again appears on Unitas award watchlist

- MSU garners top 25 votes, where do they stand?

- 2021 class now has four WR commits

