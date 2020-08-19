Bellinger podcast logo

FOOTBALL is here! On this episode, Jon and Dalton discuss Mike Leach's first day of camp, schedule reactions, the Malik Heath situation, and the big questions for fall practice. 

Check it out on: 

Itunes

Stitcher

Spotify

Soundcloud

Podbean

Google Podcasts

_ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _

Be sure to follow the guys on Twitter:

Dalton — https://twitter.com/dlmiddleton8

Jon — https://twitter.com/jonwienerbbm

And follow more of Dalton's coverage in his Facebook group — https://www.facebook.com/groups/180386896631211/

Twitter: @JLgrindin

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus