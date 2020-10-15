Telling the story of Tupelo is difficult without also telling the story of the Daily Journal. The two have been deeply each a part of the other’s story almost from the beginning.
The roots of the current-day Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal go right back to the founding of the town itself. The paper passed through different hands, changed numbers numerous times, and then in 1934, an out-of-towner named George McLean purchased the ailing publication.
And then, every thing changed.
Not all at once, but McLean was possessed of an unusual depth of vision and capacity for energy. He embarked on a community-building project that would cast the newspaper he owned into a vital companion and partner in the city of Tupelo’s social and economic vision – sometimes prodding, sometimes pulling, sometimes cheering. McLean’s editorials became not just the voice but the conscience of a community.
Whether working directly with farmers and business leaders, promoting education or touting the virtues of community self-reliance, McLean would become uniquely associated not only with the newspaper he owned but the community he came to call home.
The Daily Journal’s role in the creation and sustenance of the local community continued after McLean’s death. Since 1979, the Daily Journal has paid $14 million in dividends to the non-profit CREATE Foundation, which owns the newspaper. Total special dividends total $1.9 million.
The story of the Daily Journal is not exhausted, however, by the story of McLean. The reporters who have written the thousands upon thousands of words that have filled the newspaper’s pages over the years have made their own marks, with journalism that has helped pass the state’s open meetings laws and helped solidify provisions of the open records act, all while tirelessly chronicling the community’s successes and struggles with persistence.