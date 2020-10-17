On June 1, 1936, about two years after George McLean purchased it, the Tupelo Journal began to publish five days a week and was now styled as the Tupelo Daily Journal. The front page of the first edition published under the new name bore a “Dedication,” prominently located. Likely written by McLean, the dedication described the purpose and mission of the newspaper. A portion of this dedication is below:
The Tupelo Daily Journal is inaugurated with this issue. Our unflagging purpose will be to make the new Journal the most readable and the most serviceable newspaper that it is possible to create.
At the top of this page you will see a plow, a wheel and a bolt of lightning. These symbolize agriculture, industry and electricity. The Tupelo Daily Journal is dedicated to the creation of a better balanced and a more prosperous farm and industrial life and to the fullest possible utilization of electricity to the end that drudgery may be eliminated and undreamed of comforts created.
The Journal believes in this community which includes all Northeast Mississippi. We expect to carry more county news and North East Mississippi news than any other newspaper. We hope to thus have a definite part in making Journal readers acquainted with their neighbors near and far. The paper has full confidence that the people of this section will set their course to a higher destiny and create here a new way of life. The Journal dedicates itself to assisting in this high endeavor.