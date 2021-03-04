Verda Byrd, a Texas woman who lived life as a Black woman until she discovered she was adopted and her biological parents were white, holds a high school yearbook with sophomore year photo. Byrd is the subject of a documentary, “Seventy Years of Blackness,” that has earned praise and won awards in U.S. and foreign film festivals. The film, produced by Mississippi filmmaker Christopher Windfield, is among the 42 featured in this year’s Magnolia Independent Film Festival based in Starkville.