STARKVILLE • The Magnolia Independent Film Festival was among the fortunate ones last year.
Mississippi’s longest-running cinema fest was able to present its full lineup of movies and workshops in person before the pandemic disrupted similar festivals around the world. After seeing how the affected festivals were able to continue, it was prepared to adapt in 2021.
The Mag, as it’s called, opted for a hybrid format this year, allowing it to show either virtually or in a drive-in setting the 42 films selected for its 24th annual celebration in the Golden Triangle.
“We’re just happy to provide quality films and promote creativity, not only in Mississippi and the Golden Triangle community, but across the world as well,” said Bailey Berry, festival director.
The virtual side of the Mag is under way. Through it website, https://themag2021.eventive.org, films and additional online workshops and panels can be ordered and watched at any time through March 13.
Saturday night, the Mag is setting up a screen at the Mississippi Horse Park in Starkville for an evening of full-length features and short productions. Tickets are sold per car and are available at https://themag2021.eventive.org/driveinguide.
Traditionally, the Mag’s featured films are presented on multiple screens in a Starkville theater. But with festivals facing COVID-19 restrictions, Berry said the Mag decided to offer a safer alternative while learning from events like the Oxford Film Festival and Jackson’s Crossroads Film Festival that chose last year to go virtual.
“We were lucky enough to host our event before COVID-19 hit,” she said. “So, we had some time to sit back and look at what some film festivals did. It really helped us and influenced our decision as well.”
The Mag movie lineup, which can be viewed on the website, features a diverse collection of genres in full-length and short formats. Berry said 42 films were chosen out of about 350 submitted from throughout the world. Six of the films are Mississippi-based, including “Seventy Years of Blackness,” a documentary about a Black woman who discovers she was adopted and her biological parents were white, and “The Doll Lady,” about a Mississippi artist who creates realistic life-size dolls.
Also available are panel discussions on the state of the Mississippi film industry and women in film. Michael Williams, a West Point native and filmmaker who serves as festival president, leads a workshop on the six stages of writing a screenplay.
Berry said while the festival would prefer to gather in person, there are positives coming out of going online.
“We can be accessible to people across the world,” she said. “We have people from England purchasing tickets. It might not be ideal, but it gives us an opportunity to expand and reach a greater audience. There are pros and cons to both ends, but what you’re seeing is a more hybrid experience with both in person and virtual. I know a lot of film festivals are preparing to do that.”
Saturday’s drive-in theater showing, which was postponed because of rain last week, includes screenings at 6 p.m. and 10:45 p.m. Bailey said the Oxford Film Festival, which created a drive-in following last year’s festival, has given the Mag guidance on its outdoor setup.
“They’ve been giving us feedback and tips on their experience,” she said. “They have been incredibly helpful with us to navigate this as well.”
The 6 p.m. lineup features 10 short films and the feature presentation, “How To Stop a Recurring Dream.” The shorts include two Mississippi productions: “Lessons From a Moon Walk,” about the connection between two teenagers in 1972, and “Five Minutes,” which was made by Mississippi State University students. Tickets are $30 per car.
The 10:45 p.m. late night lineup presents “Night Drive” as the feature-length film and two short films. Tickets are $10 per car.