OXFORD – Sometimes the loudest shouts are made by the softest voices.
Coolidge Ball wasn’t a screamer or yeller in 1970.
He also didn’t stand in corners or run from challenges.
He did his thing – and in doing so, impacted Ole Miss athletics in a way that is still being felt.
The school will further honor its first African-American athlete on May 15 by unveiling a life-sized statue outside The Pavilion, the sparkling modern arena across the street from Tad Smith Coliseum which was a lot newer and sparkled in its own way when Ball broke the athletics color barrier eight years after the forced enrollment of James Meredith.
“The personality was everything back then. A lot of athletes today, they couldn’t have put up with things. It took Coolidge’s calm demeanor,” said Joe Harvell, who played for Ole Miss from from 1990-93. “He was definitely the perfect person to come in and take that step forward for us, for African-American athletes at Ole Miss.”
Ball wasn’t the first black athlete recruited by Ole Miss, but he was the first to sign.
He often tells the story of being introduced along with a white recruit from Louisiana at halftime of a basketball game the season before.
When the public address announcer identified Ball – who played high school ball in Indianola – as from “the Magnolia State” the crowd cheered heartily.
It wasn’t enough for Ball to immediately sign with the Rebels, but it was a test, and he filed the passing result in his memory.
Months later after visiting New Mexico State and almost signing there he called Ole Miss assistant coach Kenneth Robbins and asked if the Rebels still had a scholarship available.
They had one, and Robbins signed him the next day.
Ball, a 6-foot-4 guard, would become a two-time first-team All-SEC selection and three-time team captain. He averaged 14.1 points and 9.9 rebounds for his career.
“To be honest with you, I was a good athlete,” Ball said. “I could score the ball, and I could jump probably higher than anyone on the team.”
And he could talk.
Ball embraced the curiosity of white students, some of which had never spoken with a black person.
“There were some that wanted to talk to me but didn’t know how to approach me,” he said.
After finishing one conversation a white student told Ball, “‘I’m sorry Coolidge, I thought you were only going to talk about basketball. I really enjoyed the conversation.’ He just had a different perspective about blacks, but he went away smiling. That was a start for him.”
Ball spoke for his teammates too.
They soon recognized that coaches seemed to listen to him, and one “victory” for the players came when they encouraged Ball to ask the coaches to allow players to choose their own ties for game-day dress and not be limited to a red tie with the navy blazer.
Ball earned a degree in art and advertising. After a brief flirtation with an upstart pro basketball league he rejoined Robbins as an assistant coach at Northwest Community College.
Four years later he returned to Oxford and set up Ball Sign Company which continues to operate today.
He also continues to talk and speaks often to Ole Miss basketball players.
Ole Miss coach Kermit Davis remembers watching Ball as a player against Mississippi State teams coached by his father, Kermit Davis Sr.
He welcomes Ball to practices.
“It speaks volumes that he was the first black player to play at Ole Miss, and now he resides in Oxford,” Davis said. “He has an unbelievable message.”
For Harvell’s teams Ball was an encourager.
“Coolidge’s message was, ‘Joe keep your head up, keep your team focused. It’s going to get better. Some of the things I went through when I was here, I had obstacles to overcome.’ He said it’s only going to make you stronger as a person and a player,” Harvell said.
Now a bronze figure on The Pavilion plaza can inspire others at Ole Miss.
“There’s a movement going on, and I really believe Keith Carter, and the group of people who decided this, this would have been accomplished even without this movement because it’s well-deserved,” Harvell said.
Ball relates only positive stories about his time at Ole Miss though he acknowledges, “Racism is all over the place.”
In a turbulent time that had Ball, the recruit, a little uncertain as to how that halftime introduction would go, Ball made it work.
He didn’t blast through the color barrier with a “look at me” approach as much he just crossed the threshold and treated others with respect.
“You just wouldn’t have wanted to recruit a hot head, somebody who was going to start trouble,” Ball said. “I got along with everybody. My personality, soft-spoken, people were just kind of drawn to me. Today people see me and say, ‘Coolidge, I admire what you did at Ole Miss, and you haven’t changed a bit.’”