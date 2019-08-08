Tucked away in the historical downtown Ripley, is a romantic venue adorned with picturesque landscaping. The home was built in 1914 by the McAlister family, who were well known for having the most beautiful flowers in town. History has it that there was once over 1,000 tulips in the gardens around the home. The soil remains rich today and outside every window is a picture of some type of flower on display for the eye to see.
Located at 511 West Jefferson Street, the McAlister House is an excellent example of Victorian inspired architecture with it’s many distinctive features. In the setting of magnificent rose bushes and irises, the McAlister House is an excellent venue for weddings, bridal teas, holiday gatherings and other festive events. The landscaping provides the perfect backdrop for photos.
The house, a soft cornflower blue with white trim and gold assents, features a wrap around porch, a gazebo, private groom’s house and backyard porches. The white fenced-in pasture beside the house, provides plenty of parking area for guests. A beautiful hanging chandelier is a spotlight to the charming gazebo, bringing an elegance to any outdoor event. The gazebo also presents electrical outlets for a DJ or band to set up.
Distinctive fireplaces are featured throughout the home. Classic antique pieces and stunning chandeliers are dis- played in several rooms giving an appeal of romance. The spacious kitchen, a favorite of the owners, is bright and airy with the convenience of two ovens, a large refrigerator, ice machine, and dishwasher. There are plenty of counter-top space for prepping food and a private entrance for caterers. There is a sufficient amount of outside lighting for an evening wedding or event.
The groom’s house, rustic in design, located on the grounds behind the McAlister House, ensures to keep the groom from sneaking a peek of the bride. It features a roomy area with adequate seating and a lavatory for freshening up. There is a stairway leading to a private loft. “The original plan for the garden shed/grooms house was to make it into a studio for crafts, art or as a hobby area,” informed owner Wanda Stroupe.
Stroupe and her husband, Joey, discovered the property was up for a planned controlled burn because of neglect. They had a vision for the property and saved the home a week before it was to be destroyed. They have lovingly restored the home while keeping with its original southern charm. To honor the previous owners, the Stroupe’s kept the family name, McAlister, for the venue. The McAlister House was restored under the direction of local contractor Casey Roberts Construction. The landscaping, by ILM in Falkner, is stunning in all seasons. Joey Stroupe helps in the upkeep of the lawn.
The Stroupes have a reputation of restoring several older homes into pleasing and appealing properties and are considered a great asset to the community. “It’s been a pleasure to see the McAlister House being restored. I have enjoyed meeting people. We want to continue to add to the venue and to grow our business,” stated Wanda.
Wanda and Joey have been married 41 years this November. Wanda, a nurse practitioner at Family Care Clinic in Ripley, enjoys baking and reading when she is not seeing to patients at her clinic. Joey, an avid Ole Miss fan, is a retired school administrator and principal. The couple love to travel and enjoy renovating older homes together.
Wanda and Joey have two children, Brittney Stroup Wilson of Ripley (who is married to Josh Wilson) and Ethan Stroupe of Nashville, Tennessee (who is married to Maryanne). Wanda and Joey have one grandson, Gideon James who is 19 months old and a newborn granddaughter Jo Ellen. The couple enjoy spending time with their children and grandchildren. With her daughter Brittney living nearby, across from the McAlister House, Wanda is known to sneak a visit with her grandchildren on her lunch break.
Regarding his wife talking him into the purchase of the McAlister House, Joey Stroupe professed, “This is going to be a lot of work, and I can’t believe I was crazy enough to let you talk me into this.”