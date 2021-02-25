Furniture Market hosts World of Customs show
TUPELO • The fourth annual World of Customs Auto Show will take place this weekend at the Tupelo Furniture Market building 5.
The dates of the show are:
• Friday, Noon until 8 p.m. (Free Kid Friday)
• Saturday 9 a.m until 8 p.m.
• Sunday 10 a.m. until5 p.m.
Tickets are available at the show: $15 for ages 12 and older; $5 for ages 6-11 and free for age 5 and younger. All children will be admitted free on Friday.
The World of Customs Auto Show promotes itself as Mississippi’s largest indoor automotive event and attracts more than 6,000 people over the weekend.
Show organizations say this year’s event will be different from past shows due to COVID-19. CDC guidelines will be followed. This will include masks being worn inside, temperatures being taken upon arriving, GermX stations throughout the building, and social distancing.
This year’s show will have entertainment available such as the Bumblebee and Optimus Prime character and some of the cast from Motortrends Fastest Cars in the Dirty South along with the race cars they built in seasons 1 and 2.
For more information, call (662) 538-8426 or visit online at worldofcustoms.com