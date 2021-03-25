{strong}BANCORPSOUTH ARENA in Tupelo will host the Northeast Mississippi Championship Rodeo and Bullfight on Saturday, March 27. The rodeo will take place at 1 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Ticket prices start at $13 each and can be purchased from Ticketmaster or the arena box office. Current COVID-19 protocols will be in place.
BLACKBERRY SMOKE and the North Mississippi AllStars will be in concert April 16 at Tupelo’s BancorpSouth Arena. Show time is 7 p.m. Tickets ranging from $28 to $58 are on sale at the arena box office and Ticketmaster.com. They will be sold in pods to ensure social distancing.
DOUG STONE headlines a country music concert Saturday, April 17 at Corinth’s Crossroads Arena. Opening for Stone are Jeff Bates and Corinth’s John Spears. Tickets are $20 and $25 and can be purchased at the coliseum box office or Ticketmaster.com.