ART
GumTree Museum of Art will exhibit paintings from collection of Voz Kapenekas at an art exhibit at GumTree Museum of Art from July 1-31. The opening reception will be on July 16, 2021.
MUSIC/ENTERTAINMENT
R&B singer/songwriter Calvin Richardson and southern soul trio The Jay Morris Group will perform at the Tupelo Cotton Mill on Sunday, July 4, at 7 p.m. Tickets are available at www.eventbrite.com.
Punk rock returns to Tupelo this Saturday night, July 3, at the Change Skateboard Shop & Cafe in Tupelo. A trio of punk bands, including Qualifier and Penny Circus, both of Birmingham, and Starkville’s Night Surf with perform. Tickets are $10 at the door. The show starts at 7 p.m.