The Yoknapatawpha Arts Council, the Local Voice, and Mississippi Presenters Network are launching the Social Distancing Songwriter Contest.
Local artists will have the chance to submit one original song. A panel of judges will review the submission and working with a local editor create a weekly showcase to be streamed online. Viewers will have the chance to watch five new songs and vote for their favorite. Winners for each week will move onto the final showcase.
More information is available at oxfordarts.com and the Yoknapatawpha Arts Council Facebook page.