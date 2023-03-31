By now the folks at my church, By Faith Baptist, know that when it comes to me teaching Sunday School they can expect the unexpected. Throughout the years I have brought turtles, tadpoles, fish and frogs to church to teach life lessons to the children.
This past Sunday, I wanted to teach about Peter denying Jesus and the rooster crowing. It is the first “R” in the three “Rs” of Easter that we will be studying. The Rooster, the Redeemer and the Resurrected Lord.
Sunday morning I got Little Red off of the roost and put him in this little soft carrier that I’d bought to carry my Rascal cat home in.
I carried him upstairs to the Sunday school room and immediately the kids were curious. The carrier has a portion of it cut out and it is covered with cloth screen. The little red rooster peered out at the children while they are looking in wondering if he was really real or not. He pecked at the screen and moved around causing the children to squeal with delight. He was real!
I wanted them to pet his head so I unzipped the door a little bit but realized I’d unzipped more than I thought and before I knew it that little bannie fowl hurled himself out of the little soft cage into my hands. I caught him, but the kids scattered. Once I settled Little Red down they all came around and I let them pet him. I grinned, then put him back in his little bed.
I was wanting him to warm up the lesson, so to speak, with a couple of welcoming crows, but he just stood peeked out and eyed them warily.
I don’t know if y’all know too much about roosters, I don’t know a whole lot, but they are like typical guys, if you want them to crow, have another one crowing near by and it will turn into a competition. I popped open my phone and found roosters crowing on youtube and played some of them.
That rooster cocked his head and listened intently, with a tight lipped beak. He never did crow, but the children enjoyed listening to the other roosters crow.
So we went on to our lesson. I told them how Jesus explained to Peter that he would deny the Lord three times before the rooster crowed twice.
But then I told them that Peter wept bitterly over what he had done and after the resurrection Jesus let him affirm publicly three times that he did indeed love his Lord.
I also reminded them that Peter learned his lesson after that. He teaches us still today. I told them that he wrote two short books in our Scriptures, and he says a lot in them. One of the things was to be ready to share Jesus for he said in I Peter 3:15 “But sanctify the Lord God in your hearts, and always be ready to give a defense to everyone who asks you a reason for the hope that is in you, with meekness and fear;”
Sometimes in this life we get to the point that we fuss and gripe and complain about things. We let where we are get us so discouraged and down hearted like Peter did and we are tempted to throw in the towel.
The glorious story of Easter is that Jesus died to take away that discouragement. He lives to give us hope of eternal life and joy in this life.
May the clarion call of the rooster remind us to turn to Jesus for love and forgiveness, and to walk in His light.
