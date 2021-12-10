Legislature finally approves parole expansion, other criminal justice reforms fall short
Almost from the beginning of the 2021 Legislative session, lawmakers on key criminal justice committees offered assurances that unfinished reforms would be tackled afresh. The problem? Gov. Tate Reeves in 2020 vetoed a bill to expand parole eligibility - but lawmakers this year said they had broad support to revisit the issue, with some concessions offered to the governor.
But as the session neared its end, that started to look uncertain. Key legislation was tied up in conference. On Sunday, some legislators took to sniping on Twitter about the issue and advocacy groups began cranking up public pressure.
But on Tuesday, both chambers voted in favor of a key bill, SB 2795.
What does this bill do? There are two key provisions:
Those convicted of nonviolent crimes will be eligible for parole when they have served 25% of their sentence or 10 years, whichever is less. Under current law their only option is to serve 25% — which is often much longer than 10 years.
Those convicted of armed robbery are now eligible at 60% of their sentence. Under current law they are never eligible.
These expansions are narrower than what was approved last year, in a bid to win over skeptics, including Reeves.
But it's not clear if that will be enough. Reeves has not said if he will sign this year's version of the parole eligibility law.
And even as Reeves could once again cut short efforts to expand parole eligibility, criminal justice reform advocates are dissapointed that lawmakers fell short on another bill to revise the state's three-strikes law.
HB 796 would retroactively change Mississippi's sentencing laws so that a nonviolent third felony, such as a drug crime, does not result in the person going to prison for life without parole. It would also cap at 15 years the amount of time a person could be penalized for three felonies under the state's habitual laws.
Read more details on these bills here.
