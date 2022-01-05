We’re back.
The 2022 legislative session started Tuesday, which means The Session newsletter is returning for one of the most consequential and (likely) chaotic legislative sessions in recent history.
COVID is already visiting the Capitol, and it's only the third day of the session. Lt. Gov. Delbert Hosemann tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday morning, but he is showing no symptoms, according to his office.
The first-term leader of the Senate conducted a press conference Tuesday with several members of the media and was not wearing a mask.
Hosemann met with House Speaker Philip Gunn this week, but it's not clear if the speaker is getting tested for the virus. The speaker also told the media that he is currently not planning to implement any major COVID safety protocols at the Capitol.
While battling the virus, lawmakers are expected to address medical marijuana, Congressional and legislative redistricting, rehabbing state parks and tax legislation. The key to passing any major legislation is having the support of a committee leader, the speaker of the House, the lieutenant governor and the governor — a feat which might prove difficult this year.
Hosemann and House Speaker Philip Gunn conducted separate press conference yesterday to discuss some of their legislative priorities.
- Hosemann and Gunn appear to be in complete agreement on restoring the state’s initiative process — but only for state laws. Both said they only want to allow citizens to directly amend the Mississippi Code and not the Constitution.
- The immediate future of medical marijuana is uncertain. Both leaders appear to want a cannabis program but are ready to move on to other issues. Hosemann said he’s meeting with legislators this week to set a timeline. Gunn said it isn’t a priority for him. And the governor remains opposed to previous legislative proposals.
- The two are still vastly out of sync on tax reform. Gunn is still championing his plan that phases out the income tax and slightly raises the sales tax. Hosemann and the governor don’t want to raise any taxes, even if it would mean an overall net reduction. Gunn and Hosemann both say they’re continuing to negotiate with one another.
- The possibility of expanding Medicaid access to the working poor under the Affordable Care Act still looks grim. Gunn and the governor remain steadfastly opposed to the idea. And Hosemann — who chastised the press for asking about Medicaid expansion — wants to focus on getting health care to working Mississippians, but hasn’t shared specifics details of his plan.
Overall, it seems like the two leaders are still open to negotiating and working on some legislative items, but they still remain far apart on details of some proposals.
As of Wednesday morning, 360 bills have already been filed, according to the Legislature’s website. The first legislative deadline is Wednesday, Jan. 12, which is the deadline for lawmakers to request lawyers draft legislation.
You can read more about what topics the Legislature is expected to address.
Read our latest coverage:
Before the session even gavelled in on Tuesday, advocates for medical cannabis access implored legislators on the first day of their regular session to enact a medical marijuana program quickly to give patients access to medicine. But the Senate’s timeline is shaky, the House Speaker says cannabis isn’t a priority for him and the governor remains opposed.
The Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries and Parks published a request this week for proposals on its website asking outside vendors to manage the day-to-day operations of Hugh White State Park in Grenada, John Kyle State Park in Sardis, John P. Cossar State Park in Oakland and Wall Doxey State Park in Holly Springs.
For the second time in two years, a legislative watchdog group has questioned the overall effectiveness of a nonprofit organization whose goal is to provide incarcerated people with job training skills.
